Redbirds Move into First-Place Tie with Nashville

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 6-5 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City Royals) on Sunday night at Werner Park.

Second baseman César Prieto smacked a game-winning home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to put Memphis in front for the first time in Sunday's win. The left-handed hitter's solo homer marked his second blast in as many games since his option by St. Louis earlier in the week.

Designated hitter Bligh Madris, third baseman Ramon Menoza and right fielder Colton Ledbetter each smacked three hits in the win. Madris scored three times, Mendoza drove in two runs and Ledbetter added an RBI. Shortstop Brody Moore tied the game with his second RBI of the night in the top of the eighth inning.

In a bullpen game, Matt Svanson and Luis Gastelum (6-1) posted the only scoreless appearances in the victory. Svanson worked 2.0 perfect innings and struck out four. Gastelum earned his team-leading sixth win of the season with 2.0 scoreless frames to close out the game.

With the win Memphis moved into a first-place tie with the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) atop the International League standings and a half-game in front of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals). Memphis wraps up the first half of the season with a six-game series against Nashville starting June 16 at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

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