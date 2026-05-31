May 31 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-31) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (23-33)

May 31 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Matthew Boyd (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (1-3, 5.87)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the finale of a six-game series at Victory Field today...left-hander Matthew Boyd is set for his first start on Major League rehab assignment...right-hander José Urquidy is slated to start for Indianapolis.

THAT IS OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs jumped out to a 5-1 lead but the Indianapolis Indians scored 13 unanswered runs to take a 14-5 win over the I-Cubs last night... Chas McCormick went 2-for-5 with two RBI and Ben Cowles also had two hits... Connor Noland made his first start returning from the injured list and tossed 4.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts... Gavin Hollowell worked a scoreless frame out of the bullpen.

LETS TAKE A SERIES: With Iowa taking three of the first five games of the current series at Indianapolis, with a win today they will clinch the series...would mark the second series win of the season with the first coming on March 31-April 5 at Louisville in which they won five games.

RAKING: The I-Cubs offense tallied 17 hits in their second consecutive game on Monday after 17 hits on Sunday...marks the second time they have done so this season, following May 8-9 vs. Columbus...they are the lone team in the International League to record back-to-back games with at least 17 hits and the first since Toledo did so on Sept. 11-12, 2025...since data was made available in 2005, the I-Cubs are the first IL team to have two separate back-to-back 17 hit games.

THREE PLEASE: BJ Murray and Owen Miller each tripled Friday night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the International League... it marked the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Iowa Cubs were involved in a shutout for a second consecutive game on Thursday night, losing one and winning one...marked the third time the I-Cubs have been blanked this season...in addition it was the first time the I-Cubs have won a shutout and lost a shutout since June 15-17, 2025.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win last night, giving them their third game with at least five steals this season, following another five stolen base performance on May 25...the I-Cubs have not had three such games in a season since 2016 and have not had four in a season since data was made available in 2005.

MUSCLE ONE OUT: The I-Cubs have not hit a home run in their fourth straight game, tied for the longest such streak of the season following May 14-17...Iowa has not had a stretch in which they did not homer in at least five straight games since April 10-15, 2025 (six games).

NASTY IN THE PEN: Right-handed reliever Gavin Hollowell has not allowed an earned run for the I-Cubs since April 5...in his last nine appearances, Hollowell has gone 2-0 in 10.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, five walks and 13 strikeouts.

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year last night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro Ram í rez ...he is slashing .392/.478/.608 (31-for-79) in 24 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .306 during the month...over this span, Owen ranks among IL leaders in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (7th), OPS (7th, 1.086), hits (7th) and slugging (10th, .608).

SOUP: Friday night's starter Paul Campbell tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a no decision...in his last three starts, Campbell has posted a 1.80 ERA (3 ER in 15.0 IP) and has allowed nine hits, three walks and has struck out nine.

SPEED KILLS: Iowa Cubs outfielder Justin Dean has recorded a stolen base in each of his last games...marks the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Hayden Cantrelle from Sept. 4-6, 2025...no Iowa Cub has had a stolen bases streak of four games since James Triantos from Aug. 23-28, 2024.







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