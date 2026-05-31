Iowa Drops Series Finale at Indianapolis
Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (24-32) dropped the series finale to the Indianapolis Indians (24-33) by an 8-1 score today at Victory Field.
Iowa did not score until the eighth inning in which they found themselves down 5-0. With two outs in the frame, Brett Bateman drove in Ben Cowles to cut the lead to 5-1. Indianapolis scored three more runs in the bottom half oof the eighth to extend their lead to 8-1.
Matthew Boyd made his first start on rehab assignment and tossed 4.0 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two strikeouts.
Iowa will play vs. Toledo on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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