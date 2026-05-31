Shutout Relief and Strong Hits Highlight Sunday Win
Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Norfolk, VA - Cam Hill and KC Hunt combined for 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief as the Durham Bulls outlasted the Norfolk Tides 7-6 at Harbor Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Bulls (24-33) were out of available relievers when Hunt (S, 1) induced a game-ending double play off the bat of Bryan Ramos to preserve the win. Hunt notched his first Triple-A save and the second of his pro career.
Hill (W, 3-2) threw three scoreless innings between the fourth and sixth, including a baseball rarity - a three-pitch inning while recording three outs. In the sixth, Hill permitted a scratch infield hit by Ramos on the opening pitch of the inning. Hill then received a double play grounder to third from Tommy Pham on the next. Hill's next delivery was bounced to Cooper Kinney, who re-gathered in the hopper and tossed out Heston Kjerstad.
Raynel Delgado opened the scoring with a third-pitch homer to lead off the game. Norfolk (22-35) scored twice in the first against Aaron Brooks (2.2IP/4H/3ER/0W/3K).
The Tides boosted their lead to 4-1 in the third when Christian Encarnacion-Strand banged a two-run homer to center off Luis Guerrero.
Durham (24-33) tied the game in the fourth thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Delgado and a two-run single by Carson Williams.
Blake Sabol hit a ground-rule double in the fifth to push across Dom Keegan for a 5-4 lead.
The Bulls tacked on two runs in the seventh thanks to a safety squeeze bunt from Carlos Colmenarez and a double steal between Brock Jones and Delgado. Delgado attracted a throw to second as Jones broke for the plate and beat the inbound throw from Ramos.
Logan Davidson reached base all five times, going 3-for-3 with two walks.
Durham split the six-game set with the Tides and now returns home to host the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at 6:45 PM ET.
Notes: Before the game, the Rays recalled relievers Cam Booser and Trevor Martin, leading to the Bulls being shorthanded in the bullpen. Mason Englert had been scheduled to start Sunday, but plans changed overnight Saturday... The Bulls' next trip to Norfolk will open the second half on June 23rd.
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