Bulls Fall Thursday Night

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Charlotte Knights scored six times in the final two innings to knock off the Durham Bulls for the third straight night, 11-6, at the DBAP.

The Bulls (24-36) carried a 6-5 lead into the eighth when Joe Boyle (L, 0-2) relieved Brody Hopkins. The Knights (32-28) scored twice for the lead, then added on four in the ninth, allowing Charlotte to remain unbeaten in six games against Durham in 2026.

Hopkins worked five magnificent innings for Durham, permitting one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts. Hopkins regularly hit 100mph with his fastball over his second straight dominant performance.

The Knights ran out to a 4-1 lead after 1 1/2 innings before Durham countered. The Bulls scored three times in the second to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Logan Davidson drew a one-out walk from Shane Murphy, then advanced to third on a double by Brock Jones. Raynel Delgado, who finished 4-for-5, grounded an infield single down the first base line, which was stopped beautifully by Ryan Galanie. However, Murphy failed to cover first base as Delgado reached and Davidson scored. The Bulls then executed a double steal, with Delgado breaking for second and drawing a throw. Mario Camilletti then threw to the plate as Jones sprinted for the plate and scored ahead of the tag from Korey Lee. As Lee argued the call without calling time out, Delgado headed to third. Austin Slater then doubled to center field on a ball that Braden Montgomery dropped to bring Delgado home.

In the third, Blake Sabol homered to tie the game, his second in as many games for the Bulls.

Durham went ahead 6-5 in the sixth when Delgado doubled to left to score Jones from second.

The series continues Friday night with Ty Johnson (1-0, 1.17) expected to start against Jon Cannon (1-2, 7.12) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Hopkins, who threw five no-hit innings against the Norfolk Tides last week, ran his hitless streak to 7 1/3 innings before Dustin Harris singled with one out in the fifth. Hopkins hit 100mph on six of his first eight fastballs... Boyle's relief appearance was the first of the season... Delgado's four-hit game was his second of the season... Several members of the USC Trojans baseball team attended the game, the night before their NCAA Super Regional opener against the North Carolina TarHeels. The Trojans are represented on the Bulls by manager Morgan Ensberg and catcher/infielder Blake Sabol. The Trojans, whose 12 national championships are more than any other Division I school, are playing in their first Super Regional since 2001.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.