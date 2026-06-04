WooSox Game Information

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's game is live on NESN. Thank you.

WooSox Player Moves Today

Add OF/INF Tyler McDonough transferred from Portland.

Delete RHP Tommy Kahnle selected to Boston (Red Sox option Tyler Samaniego & place Trevor Story on 60-day IL).

JUNE 4th BUFFALO (28-31) at WORCESTER (28-28) 6:05 pm

Buffalo Bisons RHP Dylan Cease (NR) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Devin Sweet (1-2, 4.44)

Deuces Wild - The Worcester Red Sox and the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) - who have split the first two games of their 6-game series (Sox won, 3-2 on Tuesday night and Bisons won, 12-0 on Wednesday afternoon) - play game three tonight at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Every Thursday summer evening game at Polar Park, including tonight, the WooSox are pleased to feature the popular "Deuces Wild" promotion when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deal run for seven days). It will also be Purr in the Park tonight as fans can bring their cats to the game, as well as Greek Heritage Night and Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental, on a busy night at Polar Park. Tonight's game is live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Ceasefire - Toronto Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease is expected to start for the Buffalo Bisons tonight. Cease, 30, has been on Toronto's injured list with a hamstring strain since leaving his last start on May 24 vs. Pittsburgh. Signed by the Blue Jays as a free agent this past December, Cease is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 11 starts for Toronto this season with an American League-leading 92 strikeouts in 62 innings. A veteran of eight seasons in the Major Leagues with the White Sox (2019-2023), Padres (2024 & 2025), and now Blue Jays (2026), the Georgia native has a big league career record of 68-61 with a 3.83 ERA in 199 games (all starts) along with 1323 SO in his 1077.1 IP.

This Series - Buffalo is making their first visit to Worcester of the season this week/weekend. The 6-game set (tied at one victory apiece) continues tonight & tomorrow evenings both at 6:05 pm, and then concludes over the weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. This is Buffalo's first of two visits to Polar Park this season (they are back for another 6-game set from August 11-16). Worcester goes back to Buffalo when it's almost football season for a 6-game set from September 1-6. The Bisons took 4 of 6 from the WooSox in Buffalo less than three weeks ago from May 12-17. Buffalo and Rochester are the two opponents the WooSox face the most this season (24 total vs. each).

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tonight, 6:05 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on June 4 when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Purr in the Park (fans can bring their cats); Greek Heritage Night; Uxbridge Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, 6:05 pm MLB Play Ball Weekend (June 5-7) as WooSox visit the Vernon Hill Elementary School in Worcester from 9-11 am to play with kids and provide each with a free Wiffle ball set (thanks to MLB) and 200 new gloves (thanks to Rawlings) in conjunction with the WooSox Foundation and Tyler's Teammates; Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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