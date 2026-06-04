Special Fathers Day Ticket Pack Available for Bisons Father's Day Game June 21

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







What better place to take dad on his special day than the ballpark?! The Bisons are hosting the Worcester Red Sox on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21 with a fun-filled afternoon for dad and the whole family planned at Sahlen Field... and for a LIMITED TIME, you can choose from a pair of great Father's Day Family Ticket Packs to SAVE on Dad's Big Day!

The Bisons ALL NEW Father's Day Family Ticket Pack starts with 4 Father's Day Game Tickets, 4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for the whole family to enjoy... and don't worry if you're bringing a larger team to the park as discounted tickets and food can be added to any pack.

Then, you get to choose what special gift you get for dad: The Father's Day Family Ticket Pack comes with your choice, a 'Home Run Griller' BBQ Apron or a Logo Grill Set!

The base Father's Day Family Ticket Pack is just $118... a SAVINGS of 25%! And hurry, there are a limited number of each special gift... so get your pack today! Father's Day at the Ballpark

Father's Day at the Ballpark presented by ECMC will include a Bisons Logo Baseball Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (12pm). Be sure to bring your mitt and hang onto that baseball because we'll also host a special postgame Play Catch With Dad on the Field following what we hope is a Bisons win!

As a BrightPath Kids Sunday 'Funday,' the afternoon will also include a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special activities for kids and of course, and Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Platter's Chocolates!







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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