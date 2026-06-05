RailRiders Suffer Walkoff Loss to Syracuse
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked-off 3-2 by the Syracuse Mets Thursday night. The teams held a 2-2 tie into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Matt Rudick roped an RBI single for the victory.
The RailRiders got the first run of the game in the third inning. George Lombard Jr. laced a single and moved to second on an error. Oswaldo Cabrera notched an RBI single for an early lead.
Tyler Hardman led off the fourth with a solo shot to centerfield for a 2-0 advantage.
A two-run homer from Christian Arroyo tied things up in the fifth frame.
The tie continued into the bottom of the ninth inning. Christian Pache led off with a base hit and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch put Pache on third. With a five-man infield, Matt Rudick smacked the ball to right field to walk-off the game 3-2 for the Mets.
Elmer Rodríguez tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs while striking out six. The Yankees #2 prospect struck out Major League rehabber Francisco Alvarez three times. Yovanny Cruz (L, 5-2) was credited with the final run of the game.
The RailRiders continue their series against the Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. Friday will feature a Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck facing off against Met's #5 prospect Jack Wenninger. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 30-29
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