Bats Back at Slugger Field for Second Home Series against Iowa Cubs

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field for their first home series of June. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, June 9, to Sunday, June 14 against the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The week features plenty of new and returning fan-favorite promotions and activities for all ages, including Youth Soccer Night on Friday, where the first 1,000 fans will receive a custom Bats soccer jersey, our own special early Father's Day celebration on Sunday, where we celebrate all Dads with a postgame game of catch with all fathers and their families, and Humidity Has Arrived, where the Bats celebrate our first rebrand as the Louisville Humidity with new jerseys and hats. For more information on the inspiration and design behind the Louisville Humidity, click HERE.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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