SWB Game Notes - June 4, 2026

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-28) @ Syracuse Mets (30-29)

June 4, 2026 | Game 59 | Away Game 29 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#2 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-3, 2.91) vs RH Xzavion Curry (0-0, 6.16)

Hamel (5/27 vs WOR): 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 2 BB, 3 SO, 86 P (50 S) [Red Sox, 8-1]

Thornton (5/27 @ ROC): 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 HR, 2 BB, 2 SO, 86 P (56 S) [Red Wings, 8-4]

LAST TIME OUT

SYRACUSE, NY (June 3, 2026) - TheThe Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split the Wednesday doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets. The RailRiders took game one 6-3 but dropped the second contest 13-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put up three runs in the third inning of game one. Duke Ellis singled and George Lombard Jr. was hit by a pitch to get aboard. Spencer Jones followed with an RBI knock for a 1-0 lead. Oswaldo Cabrera then recorded his third sacrifice fly of the week. Seth Brown notched a run scoring hit for a 3-0 advantage. The visitors posted three more in the seventh. Tyler Hardman and Brown launched back-to-back solo shots. It was Hardman's first Triple-A home run and 14th of the season. Ali Sánchez continued with a single and a RBI double from Ernesto Martínez Jr sent him home, making it 6-0. Once again, Syracuse rallied back late in the game. A two-run homer from former RailRider Ben Rortvedt and an RBI from Matt Rudick made the final score 6-3. Carlos Lagrange tossed four clean innings in his first appearance out of the bullpen.

In game two, the Mets got on the board in the first frame. Nick Morabito singled to reach, moved over on a wild pitch, stole second, and scored on an error. Syracuse added a four spot in the third. Along with a couple of walks, Christian Arroyo knocked a two-run double for a 5-0 lead.

Jonathan Ornelas broke up the shutout bid with a solo shot in the fourth frame. The RailRiders inched closer in the sixth thanks to Cabrera. He doubled, stole third, and came home on an error for a 5-2 score. The home team poured it on in the bottom half as the RailRiders had to turn to a position player pitching. The Mets tacked on eight runs on five hits and four walks to end the game 13-2.

NEWS AND NOTES

DH DONE - The RailRiders and Mets split a doubleheader at NBT Bank Stadium. This was their second of the season. SWB was swept on April 18, 9-4 and then 7-4. The RailRiders played seven doubleheaders where they have split five, swept one, and were swept once.

LAGRANGE - Yankees #4 prospect Carlos Lagrange made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season. He pitched four shutout frames while allowing just one hit and two walks and seven strikeouts. Lagrange has had about one opportunity a year to come out of the bullpen, but it seems as if the Yankees might try him in this new role more often.

BACK-TO-BACK- In game one of yesterday's contest, Tyler Hardman and Seth Brown launched back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. It marked the third time this summer that SWB has had two consecutive players hit homers. The last to do so was Oswaldo Cabrera and Seth Brown back on May 19 at Lehigh Valley.

EVERYTHING ELMER - Yankees #2 prospect Elmer Rodríguez holds a 2.91 earned run average in seven Triple-A starts this season. In 34.0 innings of work, the righty has allowed just eleven earned runs. Rodríguez has recorded just 17 walks to 39 strikeouts, while only letting up two long balls. He has made one start against Syracuse this season, tossing five and two thirds shutout frames. Rodríguez received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.

HARDMAN HOMER - Tyler Hardman launched his first Triple-A home run last night on a fastball to right field. Hardman hit 13 homers in Double-A before his promotion on May 23. The 27-year-old is tied for the second most long balls in the Yankees minor league organization. In 2023, Hardman hit 26 bombs in just 77 games. Hardman was a 5th round pick by New York back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.

A DYLAN DELIGHT - Reliever Dylan Coleman has been light's out since being activated off the injured list on April 21. Last night, he came in to strand the bases loaded and worked two quiet frames. In 14.2 innings pitched, the holds a 0.61 earned run average. He has only allowed only one earned run. The righty has let up just six hits and a dozen walks while totaling 18 strikeouts. Coleman was signed as a free agent by New York on January 17 after being released last May from the Orioles system.

A FIRST - Manager Shelley Duncan utilized infielder Tyler Hardman as a catcher in the seventh inning last night. It was Hardman's first professional appearance behind the dish. He has been working out as a catcher to prepare but had only played third and first with the RailRiders.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING - The RailRiders had to turn to Edinson Duran on the mound to finish up game two as they ran out of bullpen arms. Duran made his fourth pitching performance of the season after working to get through the final inning.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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