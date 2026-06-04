Sounds Host Durham as First Half Winds Down

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park on June 9-14 as they host the Durham Bulls (Triple-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays) for a six-game series. The series will have three gate giveaways, Emo Night and The Nine Weekend, continuing the weekend with Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturday

and Sunday Family Fun Day.

Join the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 9, for ALS Awareness Night as we honor those affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), celebrate the organizations leading the fight against the disease, and recognize the lasting legacy of baseball icon Lou Gehrig. ALS is often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease" following Gehrig's diagnosis in 1939, and his courage continues to inspire generations of athletes, families, researchers, and advocates.

Through the annual Lou Gehrig Day, Major League Baseball and clubs across the country work to raise awareness, honor those living with ALS, and support efforts to find treatments and a cure. The Nashville Sounds are proud to join that mission by highlighting organizations that provide critical support, advocacy, research, and resources for individuals and families impacted by ALS.

Fans are encouraged to visit the organizations tabling in Left Field throughout the evening, including Permobil Foundation, ALS Association, Vanderbilt ALS Clinic, 5K to Beat ALS, Numotion Foundation, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. Together, we can raise awareness, support those affected by ALS, and continue the fight for a future free of this disease.

The team will be wearing Elite Giants uniforms as part of The Nine Weekend.

Since 2024, the Sounds have paid homage to the Nashville Elite (EE-Light) Giants with on-field uniforms honoring the Negro League team that called Nashville home from 1921-1934. Nashville native Thomas T. Wilson formed the semi-pro Nashville Standard Giants in 1918, and the team quickly built a reputation throughout the South.

In 1921, the team was renamed the Elite Giants and made several attempts to join the Negro National League and the Southern Negro League, which served as the pre-dominant governing bodies at the time. In 1930, Wilson jumped at the chance to join the Negro National League but was short lived as the league disbanded the following year, with the club joining the Southern Negro League in 1932.

The Sounds have honored former Elite Giants including Henry Kimbro and Butch McCorrd since debuting the commemorative on-field jerseys as part of annual community celebrations honoring Nashville's Negro League ties.

Gates for the first four games of the week (June 9-12) will open at 5:30, featuring Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday and Friday Fireworks. Gates will open at 5:15 for Hit City Saturday, June 13 and the final game of the homestand will have Sunday Family Funday on June 14 with gates opening at 12:00.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday, featuring another Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday's game will feature the first giveaway of the week with a Brewmaster Shirt. The action continues with Winning Wednesday. If the Sounds win, all fans can round the bases after the game.

19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219 - (615) 690-HITS - www.nashvillesounds.com Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers

Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials available at the concessions and another Throwback Thursday as players wear the classic fan-favorite 1978 jersey. Thursday will also feature a Vintage Panel Throwback Hat giveaway. The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as fans can stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Friday night will also feature Emo Night with all the pop-punk and emo anthems you grew up on. Saturday will feature yet another Hit City Saturday while fans get to receive the third and final giveaway of the week with a Sulphur Dell Replica.

The series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids can take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and can round the bases after the game is complete.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid- back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

The special day will feature a dog race under the scoreboard to represent the Country Legends Race presented by First Horizon.

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Brewmaster Shirt (first 1,000 fans) presented by Tennessee Department of Transportation and Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Brewskis night

The Sounds will take the field as the Nashville Brewskis, paying homage to the Milwaukee Brewers classic powder blue uniforms.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger mobile app to the First Horizon Park ticket office. Limit four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, June 11 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Vintage Panel Throwback Hat (first 1,000 fans) presented by Advance Financial

Pop Star Night

In celebration of a certain pop star's upcoming wedding, we're hosting a night dedicated to pop princess music, friendship bracelet making, and more fun activities.

19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219 - (615) 690-HITS - www.nashvillesounds.com Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms with drink specials at concession stands. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÃÃÅTRL vodka seltzers.

Wristbands at The Band Box

Where all Sounds fans have the opportunity to mingle and chat with others while they enjoy a great night of baseball presented by Jevo.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Soundtrack for music is Pop Princess anthems featuring favorite throwback favorites from all our favorite female artists.

Friday, June 12 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Emo Night - Get ready to scream every word. Emo Night brings all the pop-punk and emo anthems you grew up on to First Horizon Park for a night full of nostalgia, singalongs, and main character energy. Pre-game ceremonies and in-game activations will feature special guest appearances from fan-favorite local emo and pop punk artists.

Exclusive Emo Night Baseball Tee - purchase it here.

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:15 p.m.

Sulphur Dell Replica (first 1,000 fans) presented by Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers

The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers

A special weekend dedicated to honoring and celebrating Black history, community, and pioneers in baseball. Through game-day activations, education, and recognition, the Sounds proudly take part in Minor League Baseball's The Initiative at First Horizon Park.

Elite (EE-light) Giants

The team will be wearing Elite Giants uniforms as part of The Nine Weekend.

Hit City Saturday

The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Sunday, June 14 vs. Durham - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers

A special weekend dedicated to honoring and celebrating Black history, community, and pioneers in baseball. Through game-day activations, education, and recognition, the Sounds proudly take part in Minor League Baseball's The Initiative at First Horizon Park.

Elite (EE-light) Giants

The team will be wearing Elite Giants uniforms as part of The Nine Weekend.

Sunday Family Fun Day

Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon.

19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville, TN 37219 - (615) 690-HITS - www.nashvillesounds.com Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information regarding Group Outings or Premium Hospitality options, please call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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