Sounds Dismantle Durham Thursday Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Sounds matched a season-high for the largest victory of the season, beating the Durham Bulls 16-5 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Numerous team and individual season-highs were set along the way in the blowout victory highlighted by season-highs in RBI for Akil Baddoo and Luis Matos who each drove in four runs. Nashville remains in a tie for first place with Memphis with nine games remaining in the first half of the International League schedule.

Thomas Pannone got the start on the mound and earned his second win of the season with 5.0 IP where he allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out a season-high seven batters. His seven strikeouts were the most he has had in a game since striking out nine against Buffalo on August 14, 2024. It was the second time this season allowing six hits, with the last also coming against Durham on May 19. The three earned runs surrendered were the second-most he has allowed in any of his 10 appearances this season behind the four allowed in that May 19th start against the Bulls.

Nashville headed to the plate in the bottom of the first inning trailing for the second night in a row but once again responded. Baddoo delivered a two-RBI single in his first at-bat of the night to give the Sounds a lead they would not relinquish. All five of the scoring innings for Nashville were multi-run innings, including a six spot on the fifth.

Of the 15 hits for Nashville, only three went for extra bases. Greg Jones hit the first of the three Sounds doubles for the game in the bottom of the second and added the first of his season-high three-RBI. Baddoo hit one the second in the bottom of the fifth to drive in his fourth RBI of the game after walking in consecutive plate appearances in the second and third innings, one being a bases-loaded walk in the second. Jeferson Quero added his only hit of the night with a 2-RBI double behind Baddoo in the fifth for his two-RBI of the night.

Both Matos hits and half of his RBI came in the fifth inning. He led off the six-hit, six-run inning with a single before later coming around to score and pushed across the final two runs with a two-out, two-RBI single to make it 13-3. Ethan Murray reached base in four-of-five plate appearances, going 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored. It's the first time the Sounds have had a player cross the plate four times this season, and the first since Freddy Zamora did so on May 25, 2025, vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Brewers no. 3-rated prospect added a multi-hit performance to his season total, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run. Eddys Leonard also chipped in with a two-hit night (2-for-4, BB, 3 R).

Nashville finished the night 10-for-26 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 on base; 26-of-37 total at-bats for the game came with RISP and the first two batters of the inning reached in six of the eight trips to the plate. In addition to the 15 hits, the Sounds drew 12 walks and were gifted two addition free bases on a hit by pitch and catcher interference.

In relief of Pannone, Jared Koenig (1.0 IP, H, ER, K), Mark Manfredi (1.0, 0 H, 0 BB, K), Lyon Richardson (1.0 IP, H, 2 BB), and Will Childers (1.0 IP, 3 H, ER, K) combined to cover the final four innings on the mound. Richardson made his Sounds debut after being added to the active roster earlier on Thursday.

Winners of five straight, the Sounds will have their first chance to claim the series win on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Easton McGee (1-1, 2.55 ERA) slated to get the start.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOW YOU BADDOO: Akil Baddoo continued pulverizing the Durham Bulls in Thursday night's matchup, going 2-for-4 with a season-high in RBI (4). Baddoo is hitting .346 (9-for-26), 6 XBH and 12 RBI in seven games against the Bulls this season. Baddoo earned his third consecutive 3+ RBI game this week against the Bulls and has posted a .500 AVG (5-for-10), 4 XBH and 10 RBI through the first three games of the series. His longest RBI-streak in his regular season career sits at four consecutive games with the Detroit Tigers on April 4-7 during the 2021 season. He is the only Sounds hitter that has earned 3+ RBI in three straight games this season and has the longest-active 3-RBI-streak at the Triple-A level. Baddoo has been hitting .262 (16-for-61), adding seven XBH and 14 RBI in his first season with the Sounds.

LUIS QUATROS: Luis Matos went 2-for-5 on the night and earned a season-high four RBI. Matos has earned 15 RBI for the Sounds this season to go along with a .273 AVG (21-for-77) and four extra-base hits. The four RBI matched the team-high alongside Akil Baddoo as the pair adding the seventh and eighth 4-RBI game of the season for the Sounds. Thursday night was the 15th game with 4+ RBI of his professional career. He posted a career-high of six RBI for the San Francisco Giants on May 18, 2024, against the Colorado Rockies.

BREAKOUT NIGHT: The Sounds scored a season-high of 16 runs Thursday night highlighted by a six-run fifth that put the game out of reach. The 16 runs marks the most runs for the Sounds this season, surpassing the previous-high of 12 runs which they scored two different times against Charlotte and Iowa earlier in the year. The last time the Sounds scored at least 16 runs in a game was on July 21, 2023, against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp when they put together 17 runs on 16 hits. Thursday's win marks the second time the Sounds have put together 15 hits in a game, with the first one coming at Charlotte on April 25. The most runs the Sounds have scored in a single game since 2005 was 19 runs at El Paso on July 16, 2016, and they clubbed five homers along the way.

I'M DIFFERENT, YEAH, I'M (RUN) DIFFERENT(IAL): Following the 16-run outburst, Nashville has outscored its opponents 336 to 268 in the season, a +68-run differential. The +68 run differential ranks as the second-best in the International League, the fourth-best in Triple-A and the 11th-best among full-season minor league teams. The 11-run win on Thursday night tied the season-high for Nashville, after also beating the Iowa Cubs by 11 runs on May 16 at First Horizon Park. During the current five-game winning streak, the Sounds have outscored their opponents 37-14 (+23).







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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