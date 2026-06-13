Stripers Slip Past Jumbo Shrimp in Extras

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Despite home runs from Agustín Ramírez and Deyvison De Los Santos, 6,344 fans saw the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fall to the Gwinnett Stripers 5-4 in 10 innings Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.

With Luke Williams serving as the zombie runner at second, Amos Willingham (L, 0-1) walked Brett Wisely and threw two wild pitches, the second of which plated Williams with the go-ahead run before a double play ended the inning. Rolddy Muñoz (S, 4) escaped a passed ball in the 10th closing out Gwinnett's (35-32) win.

After a scoreless first, Jacksonville (36-31) grabbed the lead in the second when Agustín Ramírez (5) led off with a solo homer to left center off Austin Gomber.

The Stripers evened the game in the top of the third. After two quick outs Jim Jarvis singled and stole second. A fielding error allowed Jarvis to score the tying run from second.

The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead to 3-1 in the third. With one out, Andrew Pintar singled and scored two batters later on a two-run shot from Deyvison De Los Santos (7).

Gwinnett answered with three in the sixth to flip the lead to 4-3. With one out, Williams doubled and scored on a base hit from Wisely, cutting the deficit to one. After Brewer Hicklen reached on a fielder's choice, a single coupled with a double from Aaron Schunnk, plated both Hicklen and DaShawn Keirsey Jr., pushing the Stripers ahead 4-3.

Jacksonville knotted the game in the eighth. Jacob Berry started the inning with a walk. Following two strikeouts, Jared Serna walked and Andrew Pintar singled home Berry, evening the game at four.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series in Saturday's 6:35 p.m. contest. The Jumbo Shrimp will send RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill against Stripers RHP Owen Murphy (3-4, 4.91 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

The first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate will receive a beach bag giveaway, featuring a built-in cooler, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's. The Jumbo Shrimp will also wear special Margaritaville jerseys, which will be available for auction at milbauctions.com. Plus, stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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