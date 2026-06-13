Hens Drop 10-9 Battle to Saints

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH- The Toledo Mud Hens (0-0) topped the St. Paul Saints (0-0) on Friday, June 12 at Fifth Third Field in game four of the series. Following a game that wasn't decided until the final inning, tonight, both teams did a complete 180, each slinging home runs in their respective openers. This was a bullpen day for Toledo, utilizing six different arms through the allotted innings.

Bats got swinging quick this evening as the Saints drew a leadoff walk then brought in a two-run homer for the early lead (2-0). The Hens answered; Max Clark sent a lead off bomb at 105.6mph, flying 404ft out of the park (2-1). A double play ended the first as the Hens trailed by one.

A double led to a sac fly RBI in the second for the visitors (3-1), then a line drive up the middle brought in another. (4-1) Back-to-back singles started the Hens half. Two-out batter, Tyler Gentry, nearly popped one over the fences, but dropped it inside for an RBI double. (4-2)

Gage workman's double in the third set up Hao-Yu Lee's RBI double and Toledo's third run. (4-3) A passed ball by St. Paul catcher, Noah Cardenas, allowed the fourth and tying run to reach home. (4-4)

At the top of the fourth, a St. Paul had runner steal a bag for two Saints in scoring position. A single ground ball deflected off the glove of 1B Jace Jung following Lee's attempt to end the play; two-runs came in as a result. (6-4) Matt Seelinger replaced file on the mound following run six. The visitors shut Toledo out in the bottom.

Seelinger walked one to start frame five, then the night's third St. Paul double rapidly landed two Saints in position to score, another walk loaded the bases. One run reached the dish on a sacrifice; an additional pair came from a sharp line drive triple. (9-4)

Two walks and a single scored Toledo's fifth run. Trailing by four with two outs, Gentry hit an imperative 2RBI-single to close in on the leaders. (9-7)

Scott Effross stepped in as the third arm in the sixth and opened with a strikeout. St. Paul's offense knocked, but the Toledo defense allowed nothing. A leadoff solo swing from Max Anderson flew out of the park and closed the gap to one. (9-8)

The Hens brought in a fourth pitcher, Nick Sandlin, to start the seventh. The righty allowed a 10th Saints run before closing the inning with a K. Gentry tallied his second double of the day before frame end.

Tyler Mattison took the mound in the eighth where a leadoff strikeout began his outing. With the opponent not adding anything in their at bat, Toledo inched back within one from Eduardo Valencia's RBI single. (10-9)

Woo-Suk Go came out of the bullpen for the final inning and defense did its job. Two runs were needed for the victory and three outs remained. Clark tallied the first from a bunt, Anderson dropped a double as Gentry raced for the tie, garnering out number two at the dish. Gage Workman got struck out swinging for the final out of the contest.

Though the night did not end how Toledo had hoped, the Hens remain at home and are back for game five on Saturday, June 13, with fresh eyes. First pitch is set for 7:05pm in T-Town.

Notables

T. Gentry - 4/5, 2-2B, 3RBI, 0K

E. Valencia - 3/5, R, 2RBI, 0K

M. Anderson - 3/6, HR, 2B, 0K

M. Clark - 2/5, HR, BB, 0K







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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