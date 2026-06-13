Willems Knocks Two Hits Friday Night
Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-42) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (42-25), 10-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. The Tides open the homestand with four losses to Memphis.
The Tides managed four hits on the night. The first hit was an RBI single by Heston Kjerstad in the first inning, the only lead of the game for the Tides. Creed Willems led the Tides with two hits, adding a walk to his tally. The only other Tides hit was a double by José Barrero.
Memphis' offense has been hot all series. They scored five runs in the second inning and had the lead for the remainder of the game. With a Nashville loss tonight, they now lead the International League with eight games left in the First Half.
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