Win in Nashville Snaps Streak

Published on June 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN - Tatem Levins hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run third inning to help snap a nine-game losing streak as the Durham Bulls beat the Nashville Sounds 7-4 on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

The Bulls (25-42) recorded their first win in June thanks to Levins blast along with solid pitching from starter Ty Johnson (W, 2-0). Johnson retired the first 12 Sounds of the night before allowing a bloop double to right by Luke Adams. By then, Durham had already seized control of the game.

In the third, Durham sent 11 hitters to the plate against former Bulls and Rays right-hander Easton McGee (L, 4-2). Justyn-Henry Malloy started the frame with a walk, followed by Brock Jones getting hit on the foot on an 0-2 pitch. Oliver Dunn singled in the first run, then Jonny DeLuca grounded a single to left to make it 2-0. After a popout, Tre Morgan walked to fill the bases before Levins drilled an 0-1 pitch over the right-centerfield wall to make it 6-0.

Sounds manager Rick Sweet argued the grand slam, which was immediately ruled a home run by first base umpire Harley Acosta. The ball clearly carried over the yellow line and deflected back onto the field after hitting the plexiglass railing several feet over the line.

Nashville closed to 7-4 in the sixth by scoring three times in the sixth against Johnson.

Adams struck for a two-run homer with two outs after Luis Lara singled home a run.

Evan Reifert, Cam Hill and John Rooney (S, 1) combined to shutout the Sounds (41-26) the rest of the game.

Durham snapped the longest active losing streak in minor league baseball at nine. The Bulls also knocked Nashville out of first place with eight to play in the first half.

Aaron Brooks (1-0, 7.36) is slated to start the fifth game of the series on Saturday night against Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.40) at 7:35 PM ET.

Notes: Levins has hit nine homers in his 38 Triple-A games.... Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca played the first seven innings of his first rehab game with Durham, reaching three times on a single, walk and a hit by pitch. DeLuca is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring injury... The Sounds fell from first to third place with the loss, with Memphis overtaking the lead with eight games to play. Rochester is in second place 1/2 behind with Memphis and Rochester each logging wins on Friday.







International League Stories from June 12, 2026

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