Knights Sweep at DBAP

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Charlotte Knights completed a six-game sweep over Durham, defeating the Bulls 12-5 on Sunday at the DBAP.

Jason Matthews and Korey Lee each homered in a five-run eighth inning as the Knights (35-28) pulled away from Durham (24-39).

The Bulls spotted the Knights a 5-0 lead after 4 1/2 innings before scoring in four straight innings. Carson Williams singled in a run in the fifth, with Logan Davidson drilling a two-run homer in the sixth to pull Durham within 7-3.

Durham made it 7-4 in the seventh when Raynel Delgado raced around the bases on a flyball down the right field line. Dustin Harris slid into the line, but could not make the catch with Delgado streaking to third. The relay throw from second baseman Mario Camilletti soared past Jason Matthews allowing Delgado to rise and sprint home.

Davidson closed out the Bulls' scoring with an RBI-single in the eighth to bring home Carlos Colmenarez.

Delgado had three of Durham's 11 hits, all extra bases. Delgado had a pair of doubles and a triple. Carson Williams went 2-3 with two walks. Davidson went 2-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Joe Boyle (L, 0-3) allowed one run in the second inning to absorb the loss.

Durham used eight pitchers in the series finale.

Hagen Smith fanned nine over 4 2/3 shutout innings for Charlotte.

The Bulls open a six-game road trip on Tuesday at 7:35 PM ET.

Notes: The Bulls are now 0-9 against the Knights in the first half... Two Bulls departed the game after suffering injuries. Left fielder Justyn-Henry Malloy crashed into the LED board making a catch in the second inning. Malloy walked off the field slowly under his own power as the inning ended, but was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the second.

Reliever Hunter Bigge was hit near the left calf by a line drive in the fifth inning and departed after a visit by the athletic training staff and manager Morgan Ensberg... The Bulls dropped four of six to Nashville earlier in the first half, and head to First Horizon for the first time this season. Nashville is a league-best 23-6 at home... Charlotte swept the six-game series, scoring 10+ runs in three of the six games.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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