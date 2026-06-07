'Pigs Rally in 9th But Fall in 11 Innings to Rochester

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A valiant comeback effort for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (29-34) proved to be all for naught as rallied but ultimately fell 7-6 in 11 innings to the Rochester Red Wings (38-24) on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Christian Franklin homered to lead off the game for the Red Wings, but the 'Pigs countered in the latter half of the first with an RBI double from Keaton Anthony and Gabriel Rincones sacrifice fly.

RBI singles from Yohandy Morales and Brady House restored the Red Wings lead in the third, with a groundball double play also bringing home another run.

The 'Pigs cut it to a one-run game in the fourth when Christian Cairo drove in a run with a groundout, but Rochester stretched the lead to three on a Trey Lipscomb RBI single and a double steal that plated Tres Barrera in the seventh.

Down to their final three outs, the 'Pigs rallied. Dylan Carlson belted a two-run homer to make it a one-run game, setting the stage. Felix Reyes then singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Anthony slapped a single down the rightfield line, scoring Reyes, and bringing the 'Pigs back level.

Both teams failed to score in the 10th, but Rochester finally regained control with a House RBI double in the 10th. Despite a leadoff walk to Otto Kemp in the bottom of the 11th, the 'Pigs couldn't push anything across on Seth Shuman (S, 2) as he closed out the 7-6 win for Rochester.

Trevor Gott (W, 4-0) got the win for Rochester, working 1.1 scoreless innings of relief while Levi Stoudt (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing just one of the two placed runners he faced in extras to score over his two innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road and will start a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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