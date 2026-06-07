Syracuse Holds off RailRiders

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders could not complete the comeback against the Syracuse Mets, dropping 4-3 Sunday afternoon. SWB plated two runs in the ninth, but left the bases loaded to end the game.

Tyler Hardman got the RailRiders on the board in the first. Marco Luciano reached on an error and Yanquiel Fernández earned a walk. Hardman laced an RBI double to center that scored Luciano easily, but Fernández was gunned down at the plate.

Dom Hamel kept the Mets quiet through the first two frames. He loaded the bases with free passes in the third, but induced a flyout MLB rehabber Francisco Alvarez.

Hamel took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. JiHwan Bae broke it up with a double up the middle to start the frame. Alvarez notched a walk and Matt Rudick followed up with a run-scoring single to tie things at one apiece. Yerry De Los Santos inherited two runners and stranded them thanks by way of a double play.

In the eighth inning, Syracuse went to work. Ryan Clifford dribbled a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate to drive in a run. Rudick hit a two-run shot to right center for a 4-1 advantage.

The RailRiders put up some fight in the ninth inning. Yanquiel Fernàndez got to first on an error and Hardman walked to put two on. Ernesto Martínez Jr. drove in one and Kenedy Corona followed with an RBI double to get his team within one. SWB loaded the bases but could not complete the comeback, falling 4-3 to the Mets.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9th, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 31-31







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.