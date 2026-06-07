WooSox Game Information

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

JUNE 7th BUFFALO (28-34) at WORCESTER (31-28) 1:05 pm

Buffalo Bisons RHP Grant Rogers (2-5, 5.51) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (1-3, 6.20)

Turning 60 on "6 7" - The Worcester Red Sox - winners of 3 straight and 8 of their last 11 games - close out a winning series this afternoon at 1:05 pm when they play the finale of their 6-game set against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) at Polar Park. The WooSox are up 4 games to 1 after winning the last three in a row and today play game #60 of the season on June 7 (or "6 7"). Today's game will be televised live on NESN+ and broadcast on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.

Three Blue Jays Together - After back-to-back nights beating Toronto Blue Jays stars Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer, the WooSox made it three in a row over yet another Blue Jay standout pitcher on a rehab assignment, 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, when they defeated the Bisons, 7-4 on Saturday afternoon. In three games the past three days against Cease (a 5-1 win on Thursday), Scherzer (a 6-3 victory on Friday), and Bieber (a 7-4 win yesterday), the WooSox scored 12 runs in the 12.2 innings thrown by the trio of rehabbing Blue Jays.

WooSox Win Series - The WooSox - having clinched this current series vs. Buffalo - are 6-4-1 in their 11 series thus far...6 wins, 4 losses, and 1 split. Worcester won the series opener in walk-off fashion, 3-2 on Tuesday night but Buffalo pulled away late to win going away on Wednesday afternoon, 12-0 for their only win of the series thus far. Since then it's been all WooSox with their 5-1, 6-3, and 7-4 victories the last three games.

Movin' On Up - The WooSox (at 31-28) are back to 3-games over the .500 mark for the first time since May 17 when they were 23-20. They will try to go 4-games above today for the first time since May 14 (22-18). Worcester dipped to a season-low 2-games under .500 from May 23-25 when they were 23-25 on the year during those three days. Their low point all of last season was 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8. Worcester has been a season-high 6-games over .500 four different times this season...April 10 (9-3) & April 12 (10-4) and May 2 (18-12) & May 8 (21-15).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has a .309 batting average in 23 road games (25-for-81) with a team-high 14 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Last 8 games is 11-for-28, .393.

Tsung-Che Cheng Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-21) with 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nate Eaton Missed 6 games with hamstring issue before returning on Saturday (0-for-4). That ended a 5-game hitting streak so now hit in 5 of 6 (9-for-23) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 6 runs scored and has hit in 11 of his last 13 games (18-for-51, .353) with 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. In his last 28 games is batting .321 (36-for-112) with 10 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

Mikey Romero Hit in 3 straight (5-for-9) with 1 2B & 1 3B.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 22 of his last 24 starts. Has 18 stolen bases in his last 25 games and leads the league with 27 SB. Has been hit by pitch 14 times in his 40 games played to lead the league. Those 14 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .309 batting average at home in 20 games (21-for-68) with 20 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 2 starts - 8.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 12 SO.

Jake Bennett Has given up just 2 runs in his last 3 starts covering 15 innings with 22 strikeouts.

Kyle Keller Last 4 relief appearances - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 4 relief appearances - 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Devin Sweet Last 7 relief appearances - 9.1 IP, 2 ER.

WooSox Promotions today at Polar Park - It will be the final "Peanut Allergy Friendly" day at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Today, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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