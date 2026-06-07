Pham Slam Lifts Tides in Shutout
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (25-38) shutout the Gwinnett Stripers (32-31), 6-0, on Sunday at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk finishes with a 3-3 series split on the road.
Norfolk got ahead when Tommy Pham blasted a grand slam in the third inning. It was his third home run of the season. Heston Kjerstad hit an RBI single in the fifth and an RBI groundout in the sixth capped the scoring for the Tides.
Yaqui Rivera was the starting pitcher in the shutout, going 3.0 innings. The bullpen would combine between Kyle Nicolas (0.2 IP), Cameron Weston (W, 1.1 IP), Enoli Paredes (1.2 IP), Hans Crouse (1.0 IP) and Andrew Magno (1.0 IP). The Tides return home Tuesday to host the Memphis Redbirds.
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