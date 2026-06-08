Knights Break out the Brooms with Six-Game Sweep in Durham
Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights completed a six-game sweep over the Durham Bulls on Sunday, with a dominant 12-5 victory in the series finale. The Knights used a brilliant starting pitching performance by Hagen Smith and never trailed on their way to a sixth straight win.
Charlotte used four separate RBI doubles in the first five frames and built a 5-0 lead. Dustin Harris' two-bagger opened the scoring; Michael Turner drove in the next three runs with RBI doubles in consecutive plate appearances; and Caden Connor's double off the wall in left added another run.
The Knights plated two more runs with some small ball in the sixth before they broke out the big swings late. Jason Matthews crushed his first Home Run with the Knights this season and Korey Lee's three-run mammoth blast all but ended Durham's comeback hopes.
Smith was the story on the mound. The lefty worked 4.2 innings and struck out nine Bulls for the second time this week. Zach Franklin, Tyler Schweitzer, and Chase Plymell combined to pitch the final 4.1 frames.
Turner finished the contest 3-for-5 and Braden Montgomery reached base four times in the win. Harris and Andy Weber both delivered a pair of base hits.
The Knights currently lead all of Triple-A with a +92-run differential and sit only 3.5 games back of first place in the International League. The six-game sweep keeps the door ajar for a potential first half playoff spot.
Next up is an interleague series at Truist Field against the Oklahoma City Comets, triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The upcoming series carries massive playoff implications for both teams, and it begins on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 6:05pm ET.
International League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Catch MLB Star Justin Verlander in Toledo on Wednesday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Break out the Brooms with Six-Game Sweep in Durham - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Sweep at DBAP - Durham Bulls
- Sounds Steal Series Finale to Earn Split - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Shut out Indians in Series Finale - Indianapolis Indians
- Late Runs Push Nashville Past Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Five Pitchers Combine on Six-Hit Shutout as Saints Silence Indianapolis, 3-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Franklin & House Combine for Seven Hits and Two RBI in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Walks off Louisville to Keep Pace in First Half Race - Memphis Redbirds
- Omaha Drops Series Finale in Walk-Off Loss at Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 'Pigs Rally in 9th But Fall in 11 Innings to Rochester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Beaten by Redbirds Walk-Off, 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Worcester Wins 4th Straight And Takes 5 Of 6 From Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Blanked 6-0 in Finale vs. Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Five Homers Lead to Another Walk-Off Win Sunday - Columbus Clippers
- Rudick's Two-Run Blast Locks in Series Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Pham Slam Lifts Tides in Shutout - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Holds off RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Deficit Is the Difference in Bisons Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- June 7 Game Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 7 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - June 7, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Knights Stories
- Knights Break out the Brooms with Six-Game Sweep in Durham
- Bullpen Pitches Lights Out, Knights Win Fifth Straight
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win
- Charlotte Knights vs. Dodgers Affiliate Homestand Preview: June 9-14