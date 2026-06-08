Catch MLB Star Justin Verlander in Toledo on Wednesday

Published on June 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Three-time Cy Young Award winner and Detroit Tigers star Justin Verlander is slated to make his second rehab start with the Mud Hens on Wednesday, June 10 at Fifth Third Field*. Verlander previously pitched five scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the Mud Hens on June 2 at Iowa.

Game time for Wednesday is 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. In addition to hosting the Tigers star, the Mud Hens will also be celebrating National Softball Day during the game with their High School Softball Home Run Showdown postgame. Get your tickets now before they sell out!







International League Stories from June 7, 2026

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