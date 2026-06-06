The Bats Traveled Well in an 8-4 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







After a rainout the day before, the Toledo Mud Hens and Iowa Cubs were finally back on the field on June 6, 2026, where Toledo picked up an 8-4 victory.

The Hens wasted little time getting the offense rolling. In the top of the 2nd Ben Malgeri started the game with a single to center field before Gage Workman joined him on the bases with a bloop single into shallow left. With runners on first and second, Eduardo Valencia hammered a ball down the third-base line and into the corner for a two-run double. Both Malgeri and Workman came around to score, giving Toledo an early 2-0 lead. The pressure continued. Trei Cruz moved Valencia to third with a groundout to second base, and Corey Julks followed with a line-drive single up the middle that brought Valencia home. Just two innings into the game, Toledo had built a 3-0 advantage.

Iowa answered immediately in its half of the 2nd. Chas McCormick launched a solo home run over the right-center field wall, trimming the deficit to 3-1.

The I-Cubs continued to chip away in the bottom of the 3rd. Matt Shaw started the inning by sneaking a single into left field and then swiped second base. Owen Miller followed with a walk to put two runners aboard. With two outs, James Triantos delivered the big hit, driving a double into the left-center field gap that scored both runners and tied the game at 3-3 after three innings.

The tie did not last long.

Leading off the top of the 4th, Gage Workman crushed a line-drive home run to right field that left the yard in a hurry, putting Toledo back in front at 4-3. Eduardo Valencia and Trei Cruz then worked back-to-back walks to keep the inning alive. Although Cruz was caught attempting to steal second, Tomás Nido quickly erased that setback with a no-doubt home run to left field. The two-run blast scored both Nido and Valencia and stretched the Hens' lead to 6-3.

Toledo added even more breathing room in the 6th. Trei Cruz drew a walk to begin the inning, setting the stage for Corey Julks, who launched a two-run homer to left field. Just like that, the Hens had doubled up Iowa and extended their lead to 8-3.

The I-Cubs made one final push in the bottom of the 7th when Jonathon Long homered to center field, cutting the deficit to four runs at 8-4.

That was as close as Iowa would get. The Toledo pitching staff shut the door over the final two innings, and no additional runs crossed the plate. The Hens secured the 8-4 victory, their third straight win.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow for a doubleheader, which includes the makeup game from yesterday's rainout. First pitch is scheduled for 5:38 p.m.

Notables:

Corey Julks

2-4 (HR, 3 RBI, R, SB)

Gage Workman

2-4 (HR, RBI, 2 R)

Eduardo Valencia

1-3 (2B, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R)







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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