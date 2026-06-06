Scherzer Works in Bisons Loss to Worcester
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Max Scherzer struck out four batters, but the Buffalo Bisons fell 6-3 to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday evening at Polar Park.
Outside of the four strikeouts, Scherzer allowed five hits, a walk and three runs in four and two-thirds innings pitched. One of the hits was a solo homer.
Worcester got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Tsung-Che Cheng drilled a two-run double to right field.
Buffalo cut the lead in half in the top of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Riley Tirotta hit a sac-fly to deep right field to score Davis Schneider.
The Red Sox responded, though, in the bottom half of the inning. Matt Lloyd crushed a solo shot to right field to give Worcester a 3-1 lead.
Alan Castro added onto the Red Sox's lead in the fifth. Castro drilled a two-RBI single near the first base line.
Worcester continued to add to their lead. In the eighth inning, Cheng hit an RBI single to center field, giving the Red Sox a 6-1 advantage.
The Bisons found life in the top of the ninth. Je'Von Ward, who came in as a pinch hitter for Rafael Lantigua, blasted a two-run homer to right-center field, cutting the lead to 6-3.
Buffalo and Worcester are scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. pitch on Saturday at Polar Park for game three of the series. The Red Sox lead the series 3-1. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 3:45 p.m.
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