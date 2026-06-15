Bisons Home for Father's Day, Irish Night, "Celery-Brate" the Summer and 4 Giveaway Dates this Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







With a series-win (and four straight victories) against Thruway series rival Syracuse already in the books, the Bisons are set to continue their season-long 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights that leads into one of the biggest events of every season, Father's Day at Sahlen Field!

A ballpark tradition, bringing dad to the ballpark on Father's Day is an amazing way to create a lifetime of memories for the whole family. Before the Bisons game against the Knights on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., there will be a Logo Baseball Giveaway at the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (Gates 12 p.m.), presented by ECMC. Fans can then use that baseball after cheering on the Herd for a postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad! As a BrightPath Kids Funday, the afternoon will also include a Mascot Meet n' Greet and Kids Run the Bases.

This week's homestand starts on Tuesday night with the popular Irish Festival Night (6:35 p.m.), presented by JP Fitzgerald's, and features a pregame club level party and postgame Fireworks, presented by ConnectLife.

From that point on, the Bisons will host FOUR Giveaway Events over the next five days, starting with Wednesday's 2nd Chance Car Giveaway with the Buffalo Auto Show. There will be a Celery Challenge Coin Giveaway (MGMT Reputation Gate) and a Celery Bucket Hat Giveaway (Highmark concourse table) as part of a 'Celebrate the Summer' Honda fridaynightbash! (6:35 p.m.), presented by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield. Saturday's Native American Heritage Night with Seneca Casinos & Resorts includes a Rally Towel Giveaway, before the weekend closes out with the logo baseball giveaway on Father's Day.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. There are also a limited number of Father's Day Family Packs available that include tickets, food, a logo grill set or 'Home Run Griller' BBQ apron gift, and 25% in savings for Sunday's game! Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, June 16 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m. | Club Level Party 5:30 p.m.)

- Irish Festival Night, presented by JP Fitzgerald's. Pregame Club Level Party featuring live music and JP Fitzgerald's food and drink specials. Postgame Fireworks, presented by ConnectLife.

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Charlotte (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- 2nd Chance Car Giveaway, with the Buffalo Auto Show. During the game, fans will have nine chances to win a 2-year lease to a new car based on the game action/events by the Bisons players on the field.

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, June 18 vs. Charlotte (6:35 a.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Family Value Thursdays, presented AAA Insurance.

- ALL TICKETS $10. $3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

Friday, June 19 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

- Honda fridaynightbash!®, with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks

- THEME: ' Celery-Brate' The Summer, presented by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield. Celery Challenge Coin Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:00 p.m.). Celery Bucket Hat Giveaway (LIMITED SUPPLY) at the Highmark concourse table. Pregame Celery Meet n' Greet.

Saturday, June 20 vs. Charlotte (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Native American Heritage Night, presented by Seneca Casinos & Resorts. Rally Towel Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the MGM Reputation Gate at Swan St. (5:30 p.m.) Special pregame and in game tributes and ceremonies.

-Special Bisons/Native American Heritage Night T-shirt sale during the game.

- First Labatt-urday Night of 2026: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Charlotte (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.)

- Father's Day at the Ballpark, presented by ECMC. Logo Baseball Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. Postgame Play Catch on the Field with Dad.

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from June 15, 2026

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