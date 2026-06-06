Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights squeaked by the Durham Bulls on Friday night by a final score of 4-3 thanks in large part to a three-run Home Run by Braden Montgomery. Charlotte also received a solo Home Run from Dru Baker and those two deep shots provided just enough offense to earn the win.

Baker's Home Run came in the top of the third inning and opened the scoring. The Knights' starting pitcher, Jonathan Cannon, battled through multiple jams early in the contest and escaped unscathed inning after inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cannon and the Knights surrendered a controversial run that tied the game. The run scored on a wild pitch; however, Charlotte felt that a balk was incorrectly called during Cannon's windup and it threw off the timing of the delivery. After a brief umpire meeting it was determined that Cannon did not balk and the run would count, much to the dismay of manager Chad Pinder and the rest of Charlotte's roster.

Durham used that momentum and plated two more runs in the fifth. Riley Gowens came into the ballgame and immediately reestablished order. Gowens pitched three shutout innings and struck out three en route to the win.

Montgomery's Home Run in the sixth gave the Knights the lead back at 4-3 and Gowens, combined with one inning from Zach Franklin and one inning from Chris Murphy, held the Bulls scoreless the rest of the way.

Charlotte is now in the midst of a season-high four-game winning streak and currently sits 4.5 games back of first place in the International League. The Knights have 14 games left before the season's midway point as a playoff spot is now within reach.

Game five of their series in Durham is slated for Saturday night at 6:45pm ET.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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