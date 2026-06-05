Offense Delivers Again in 11-6 Victory
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights struck both early and late on Thursday night on their way to an 11-6 victory over the Durham Bulls. The Knights built an early 5-1 lead, then plated six runs over their final two frames and secured a come-from-behind win; their third straight triumph to begin the road trip.
Caden Connor's three-run Home Run in the top of the second inning turned a 2-1 lead into a four-run advantage. Connor went to the opposite field, over the big wall in right, for his third longball of the season.
Durham answered with three runs in the bottom of the second before tying the game in the third. The contest remained knotted up 5-5 until the home team pushed a run across in the sixth.
In need of a spark, Ryan Galanie delivered with a one-out double in the top of the eighth. Andy Weber's single into right scored Galanie and retied the game 6-6. Two batters later, Jason Matthews put the Knights back in front with an RBI single to left.
In the ninth, Braden Montgomery doubled home a key insurance run before Galanie struck again. The Knights' first-baseman ripped a three-run double down the left-field line and provided a five-run cushion.
Charlotte's bullpen was stellar on the evening. The trio of Chase Plymell, Peyton Pallette, and Garrett Schoenle totaled five innings, allowed only one run, and struck out eight.
Charlotte has racked up 31 hits over their last two ballgames. On Thursday, Dustin Harris led the Knights with a three-hit performance.
Game four of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:45pm ET.
International League Stories from June 4, 2026
- Norfolk Wins Second Straight After Comeback - Norfolk Tides
- Stripers Lose Lead Late, Drop Second Straight to Norfolk 4-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds Tie Franchise Record with One-Hitter to Silence Bats - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Fall Thursday Night - Durham Bulls
- Offense Delivers Again in 11-6 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Held to One Hit in 2-0 Defeat to Memphis - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Break Through Jacksonville Pitching Early to Snap Jumbo Shrimp Four-Game Win Streak - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Ortiz, Franklin Notch Two Doubles Apiece, Kent Logs Second Triple-A Win - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Red Wings Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Beat Buffalo and Rehabbing Blue Jays Ace Dylan Cease, 5-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Rudick's Walk-Off Single Lifts Mets Past RailRiders, 3-2 - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Suffer Walkoff Loss to Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cease Goes Four Innings in Bisons Loss to Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 4 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Fight Hard But See Winning Streak End - Columbus Clippers
- Storm Chasers Take Down Clippers 6-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- High School Softball, Baseball Standouts Battle in Hens Home Run Showdown - Toledo Mud Hens
- Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 4, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sounds Host Durham as First Half Winds Down - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Alumnus McCambley Makes MLB Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Pintar Earns Marlins' Next Wave Hitter of the Month Award for May - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Back at Slugger Field for Second Home Series against Iowa Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Actor Steve Schirippa Coming to PNC Field on July 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Special Fathers Day Ticket Pack Available for Bisons Father's Day Game June 21 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Irish Festival Night and Fireworks June 16 - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.