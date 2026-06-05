Offense Delivers Again in 11-6 Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights struck both early and late on Thursday night on their way to an 11-6 victory over the Durham Bulls. The Knights built an early 5-1 lead, then plated six runs over their final two frames and secured a come-from-behind win; their third straight triumph to begin the road trip.

Caden Connor's three-run Home Run in the top of the second inning turned a 2-1 lead into a four-run advantage. Connor went to the opposite field, over the big wall in right, for his third longball of the season.

Durham answered with three runs in the bottom of the second before tying the game in the third. The contest remained knotted up 5-5 until the home team pushed a run across in the sixth.

In need of a spark, Ryan Galanie delivered with a one-out double in the top of the eighth. Andy Weber's single into right scored Galanie and retied the game 6-6. Two batters later, Jason Matthews put the Knights back in front with an RBI single to left.

In the ninth, Braden Montgomery doubled home a key insurance run before Galanie struck again. The Knights' first-baseman ripped a three-run double down the left-field line and provided a five-run cushion.

Charlotte's bullpen was stellar on the evening. The trio of Chase Plymell, Peyton Pallette, and Garrett Schoenle totaled five innings, allowed only one run, and struck out eight.

Charlotte has racked up 31 hits over their last two ballgames. On Thursday, Dustin Harris led the Knights with a three-hit performance.

Game four of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:45pm ET.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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