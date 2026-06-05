Redbirds Tie Franchise Record with One-Hitter to Silence Bats

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 2-0 win over the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (2-3) posted his best start of 2026 and set a new season high with nine strikeouts in the victory. The left-handed pitcher worked a season-high 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, tied a season best with both one hit allowed and one walk given. The bullpen trio of Max Rajcic, Chris Roycroft and Scott Blewett (S, 3) combined to finish the final three frames with perfect work and struck out two each.

Memphis pitching tied a franchise record with one hit allowed and the fewest allowed in 2026. Louisville entered Thursday with the best team batting average (.281) in the International League.

The lone runs of the ballgame scored on a catcher Leo Bernal two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, his sixth home run of the season. César Prieto led the offense with a 2-for-2 night. The left-handed hitter smacked two doubles, walked twice and scored a run.

MLB Rehabbing centerfielder Nathan Church went 0-for-3 in his first appearance of the MLB Rehab Assignment. MLB Rehabbing third baseman Ramón Urías went 1-for-3 in his first appearance with Memphis since 2019. Church and Urías both exited the game after the fifth inning as scheduled.

The win kept Memphis a half-game behind the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) for first place in the International League first half standings. The Redbirds are 1.0 game in front of the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) for second place in the IL.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, June 5 to continue a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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