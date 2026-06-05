Ortiz, Franklin Notch Two Doubles Apiece, Kent Logs Second Triple-A Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After emerging victorious Wednesday evening, the Rochester Red Wings (37-22) entered Coca-Cola Park as winners of eight out of their last 10, looking to continue the strong play against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (27-33). They did exactly that, recording their 11th consecutive road win behind explosive performances from an array of players and remaining undefeated in the series with a 7-1 win. 1B Abimelec Ortiz arose as a key contributor, going 3-for-4 at the plate and accounting for two RBIs and a walk. C Riley Adams also tallied a pair of RBI, while RF Christian Franklin connected on a pair of runs and hits each. With a hold on the International League's top spot, the Red Wings have lifted themselves to a season-high 15 games over .500.

After a scoreless first, IronPigs 1B Keaton Anthony sparked the offense in the bottom of the second with a single to center field. Anthony advanced to second when 3B Carter Kieboom followed with a single of his own. C Paul McIntosh then lined a single into left field, scoring Anthony and moving Kieboom to second to give the IronPigs an early 1-0 lead.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Christian Franklin ripped a double down the right-field line. He later came around to score on a softly hit ground ball by SS Seaver King, tying the game at one.

To begin the top of the fourth inning, CF Joey Wiemer reached on a fielding error and moved to second on a wild pitch. DH Harry Ford then drew a walk before LF Robert Hassell III laid down a bunt that resulted in a fielder's choice, advancing Wiemer to third. Moments later, Riley Adams grounded into a fielder's choice, allowing Wiemer to score and giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

Abimelec Ortiz connected on a double down the right-field line to open the fifth inning, followed by an infield single from Wiemer. 3B Brady House then gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead, courtesy of a single that brought Ortiz home and Wiemer to second base. With the bases loaded and Adams up to bat, the Red Wings increased their lead to three runs as he was walked, bringing Wiemer home to close out the top of the fifth.

Ortiz opened the back half of the game in entertaining fashion, extending the Red Wings' lead to five runs in the top of the sixth with a double that brought home Franklin and King. Lehigh Valley then went to the bullpen and retired the Red Wings' side, but the home squad continually struggled to find their footing on offense as they remained in the face of a 6-1 deficit heading into the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings continued to find good fortune. To begin the seventh inning, 2B Trey Lipscomb tripled to center field before Franklin drove in his second run of the game on a double to give the team a 7-1 advantage. They then flipped offense into defense, holding the IronPigs scoreless throughout the bottom of the eighth inning as a fly out brought the game to its final frames in the ninth.

1B Keaton Anthony replicated his strong first inning with two outs in the ninth, tripling on a fly ball that came just out of reach for Wiemer. The Red Wings shut down any further momentum, though, as Ortiz received a ground ball from SS Christian Cairo for the final out of the game.

LHP Jackson Kent got the start for Rochester and delivered a strong performance, pitching 5.0 innings while allowing three hits, one run, and one walk while also striking out six batters. RHP Jack Sinclair was called upon in relief of Kent and tossed 1.0 scoreless inning, striking out two while issuing one walk. LHP Carson Palmquist entered in relief of Sinclair and retired all six batters he faced, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings on just 28 pitches. RHP Trevor Gott entered in the ninth inning to close out the game for Rochester. Despite surrendering a triple, the Kentucky native worked around the threat.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Abimelec Ortiz. The Puerto Rico native concluded the month of May with an average of .313 (21-for-67), 29 RBIs, and nine home runs, and has built upon the strong play in June. He tallied his second and third RBIs of the series on Thursday, as the 24-year-old recorded three hits over four at-bats, including a double in two consecutive innings, both leading to extensions in the Red Wings' lead.

Rochester will play game four of the series against the Iron Pigs Friday at 6:45 p.m., as they look to win three in a row. RHP Luis Perales will start for Rochester against RHP Chuck King for the Iron Pigs.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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