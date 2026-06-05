June 4 Game Postponed
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game Saturday, June 6 with a doubleheader beginning at 4:38 p.m and gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2026. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
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