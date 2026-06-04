Bisons Irish Festival Night and Fireworks June 16

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons popular 'Festival Night' Series officially returns on Tuesday, June 16 and aren't we lucky... first on the schedule is Irish Festival Night, presented by JP Fitzgerald's, as the Bisons host the Charlotte Knights (6:35 p.m.).

Get ready for a fun-filled night that features a pre-game Club Level Party with Live Music, great JP Fitzgerald's Food & Drink Specials, In-Game Prizes, and an amazing postgame Fireworks Show thanks to Connect Life!

The Bisons host the Knights with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch, but you'll want to get to the ballpark at 5:30 p.m. to head up to the Club Level Party. Not only will we be serving JP Fitzgerald's Corned Beef Sandwiches and Irish Red Beer, there will be live music from Captain Tom and the Hooligans. A special Irish Night Honoree presentation will also be made to Pat Gerken.

As the Bisons take on Charlotte, keep an eye out for the Leprechaun from JP's, who will be delivering $50 Gift Cards EVERY Inning, to a lucky seat winner! Then, sit back and enjoy an amazing postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Connect Life!

Don't forget... the game on Tuesday, June 16 is also a TWOsday at the Ballpark, with $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, presented by TasteNY.

Get your tickets today at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and SAVE nearly 20% when you purchase your tickets in advance of June 16!







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.