'Pigs Drop Third Straight to Red Wings Thursday Night
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-33) could not keep the Rochester Red Wings (37-22) at bay, seeing them plate seven unanswered runs in a 7-1 loss on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Three singles in the second inning got the 'Pigs on the board first. After base hits from Keaton Anthony and Carter Kieboom, Paul McIntosh stroked a base hit to score Anthony, making it 1-0.
Rochester immediately tied things on a Seaver King RBI single in the third and then took the lead when Joey Wiemer scored on a Riley Adams fielder's choice in the fourth.
Harry Ford legged out an infield single to plate another for Rochester in the fifth before Adams drove in his second of the game with a bases loaded walk to make it 4-1.
Abimelec Ortiz ripped a two-run double in the sixth to stretch it to 6-1 Rochester prior to Christian Franklin plating the final run of the game with an RBI double in the seventh.
Jackson Kent (W, 2-0) allowed just one run over five frames to get the win for Rochester while Brian Keller (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (four earned) over four innings of work.
Levi Stoudt fired a scoreless eighth and ninth for the 'Pigs, extending his scoreless inning streak for Lehigh Valley to nine innings. In 20.2 innings this season between Lehigh Valley and Reading, Stoudt has yet to allow an earned run.
The 'Pigs and Red Wings will tango again on Friday, June 5th at Coca-Cola Park with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Luis Perales for the Red Wings.
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The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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