Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Lehigh Valley

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (36-22) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (27-32)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jackson Kent (1-0, 7.27) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 4.50)

ON WEDNESDAY'S, WE WIN(G): In game two of their six-game road trip in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings kept pace atop the International League and moved to a season-high 14 games over .500 with a 5-3 win...the Red Wings offense scored all five runs in the second, including four RBI hits in the frame...C TRES BARRERA reached base four times in the contest, CF ANDREW PINCKNEY logged three hits, and SS SEAVER KING notched an RBI double at the plate...Rochester relievers held Lehigh Valley off the board for the final 4.0 innings of the ballgame, capped off by RHP EDDY YEAN'S International League-leading ninth save of the season...the Red Wings will look to make it three-straight victories tonight, sending LHP JACKSON KENT to the mound against IronPigs right-hander Brian Keller.

YOU KENT SEE ME: LHP JACKSON KENT takes the mound tonight in what will be his third start with the Red Wings, eyeing his second career Triple-A win...the former 2024 fourth-round pick turned in a no-decision in his previous start on 5/29 vs. SYR, allowing seven earned on eight hits while striking out six...in five starts when playing on the road this season with both Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, Kent has allowed just two earned runs across 21.2 IP (0.83 ERA) with a 0.78 WHIP and .147 BAA, while striking out 28 batters to six walks (4.67 K/BB, 11.63 K/9)...he is holding left-handed hitters to just a .152 batting average across both levels this season, allowing seven hits across 46 at-bats...

Among all full-season Nationals Minor League pitchers this season, the Illinois native ranks ninth with 48 strikeouts and 13th with 39.1 innings pitched.

ROUTE 66-0: With last night's victory, the Red Wings have won 10 consecutive road games for the first time since at least 1981, moving to 19-9 on the season and 6-2 at Coca-Cola Park...Rochester has finished above .500 at the home of the IronPigs in each of the last two seasons (7-6 in '24, 7-1 in '25), after having not done so since they went 6-1 in 2015...away from ESL Ballpark this season, the Red Wings pitching staff leads all Triple-A teams, and ranks 11th among all full-season MiLB teams with a 3.93 ERA (106 ER/243.0 IP)...they also lead MiLB with 26 holds, and lead all Triple-A staffs with a 1.27 WHIP and .214 batting average against...

Rochester has not finished above .500 on the road since 2017, and has done so three times ('17, '16, '06) since 2004.

HUMP DAYYY: After last night's victory, the Red Wings are now 8-1 (.889) when playing in Wednesday contests' this season...they rank third in the International League with a .360 OBP and .485 SLG across all game two's, while ranking fourth with a .275 batting average (85-for-309)...on the pitching side, Rochester's staff leads all IL teams on Wednesday with a 1.20 WHIP while allowing the fewest hits (59) and runs (33)...the Red Wings have not finished with a winning percentage .650 or above across a single day of the week since Thursdays in 2018 (13-7), and have not done so on Wednesday since 2015 (15-6)...

Eight wins on Wednesday is just one shy of their 2025 total (9-16) in 16 fewer games.

KING FOR A DAY: SS SEAVER KING turned in a two-hit performance yesterday, finishing 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI...the Wake Forest product is batting .320 (16-for-50) since joining Rochester on 5/19, the second-highest mark on the club over that span...he also ranks second among Red Wings hitters in OPS (.964) and is tied for the team lead in slugging percentage (.600) since his promotion...with both Harrisburg and Rochester this season, King carries a .364 (39-for-107) batting average across 27 road games, with 15 XBH (4 HR, 2 3B, 9 2B), 27 RBI and a 1.055 OPS.

BACK TO THE BASE(ICS): CF ANDREW PINCKNEY led all hitters with a trio of hits last night, going 3-for-4 with three singles and a run scored...the Alabama native has now reached safely in 19 consecutive games dating back to 5/9, the longest streak of his professional career, and longest by a Red Wing since Andrés Chaparro reached in 20-straight in 2025 (7/22-8/15)...over the course of the streak, Pinckney holds a share of the team-lead in OBP (.407) with 1B YOHANDY MORALES, ranks second in batting average (.324, 23-for-71) and total hits (23), third in OPS (.872), and fourth in SLG (.465) and total bases (33)...

Coming into game three of the series tonight, he carries a .320 batting average (8-for-25) with two doubles and five RBI across seven Thursday games this season.

NO TRES-PASSING: C TRES BARRERA tied his career-high with three walks at the plate last night, the first time he's done so since 7/1/2019 with Double-A Harrisburg...the Texas native finished a perfect 1-for-1 at the plate, driving in two of the Red Wings five runs in the second via a single while adding a run scored...the second of his two RBI marked his 50th as a member of the Red Wings...Barrera has picked up a hit in each of the last five games he's started since 5/21 at WOR, carrying a .438 batting average (7-for-16) with a double, two RBI, and a 1.091 OPS over that stretch.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN turned in 5.0 innings of work last night en route to his fifth win of the season...he allowed three earned on four hits while logging a season-high seven strikeouts against one walk, keeping his International League-leading WHIP at 1.01...he also ranks fourth in ERA (3.69, 22 ER/53/2 IP) and fifth in batting average against (.226) among all qualified IL pitchers...RHP ANDRE GRANILLO, LHP PJ POULIN, and RHP SETH SHUMAN followed Champlain with 1.0 scoreless inning each while allowing one combined hit...RHP EDDY YEAN notched his Triple-A-leading ninth save of the season to finish things off, using just nine pitches to retire all three batters he faced...dating back to the beginning of May, the Red Wings pitching staff leads all Triple-A teams with a 1.29 WHIP, ranks second with a .231 BAA, and fourth with a 4.20 ERA (118 ER/252.2 IP)...

Yean leads all MiLB pitchers with 27 appearances, and the Red Wings lead all MiLB teams with 21 saves this season.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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