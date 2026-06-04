Storm Chasers Take Down Clippers 6-4

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (27-32) snapped a 4-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Columbus Clippers (33-26) Thursday afternoon. Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey (4-4) fired 5.1 innings of 1-run ball while Kameron Misner hit his 10th and 11th home runs of the season to power the victory.

Ramsey fired a scoreless bottom of the 1st inning, but allowed a solo home run to Nolan Jones in the bottom of the 2nd inning to give the Clippers a 1-0 lead.

Ramsey then worked a perfect 3rd inning and didn't allow a run in the 4th inning, and Misner gave the Storm Chasers a 2-1 lead in the top of the 5th inning with a 2-run home run.

The Clippers went down 1-2-3 to Ramsey in the bottom of the 5th inning and Omaha some insurance in the top of the 6th inning. Matthew Lugo plated one with an RBI double, his first hit in his first plate appearance as a Storm Chaser, then John Rave hit a 2-run triple to extend the lead to 5-1.

Ramsey returned for the bottom of the 6th inning, but after allowing a walk and single, Anthony Gose took over with one on and one out and stranded the inherited runner for a scoreless inning.

Columbus loaded the bases with one out against Gose in the bottom of the 7th inning, and after Eli Morgan came into the game, a sacrifice fly brought an inherited runner home to cut Omaha's lead to 5-2.

Morgan opened the 8th inning by loading the bases without recording an out. Eric Cerantola took over on the mound but issued a run-scoring walk and threw a wild pitch to cut the Storm Chasers' lead to 5-4.

Omaha added another run on Misner's second home run of the game, a solo shot in the top of the 9th inning to double the advantage to 6-4.

Cerantola returned for the bottom of the 9th inning, and despite a leadoff walk, he induced a double play to finish the game and earn his 8th save of the year.

The Storm Chasers will rematch the Clippers Friday night for Game 4 of the series at Huntington Park. First pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. CT and Mitch Spence is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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