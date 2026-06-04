Minor League Baseball Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for May in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Charlotte Knights (White Sox) shortstop Jacob Gonzalez batted .344/.438/.771 and led the league in h o me runs (11), RBI (36), total bases (74), slugging percentage (.771) and OPS (1.209). He posted nine multi-hit games and three multi-homer games in May and was promoted to Chicago on May 30 and went 1-for-3 in his Major League debut on May 31 against Detroit. Gonzalez, 24, was selected by Chicago (AL) in the first round (15th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

Durham Bulls (Rays) right-hander Ty Johnson went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and nine walks over 23.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (1.17) and average against (.171) and was second in hits allowed per nine innings (5.48) and was third in WHIP (1.00) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.35). He began the month with a stretch of 18.0 consecutive scoreless innings. Johnson, 24, was originally selected by Chicago (NL) in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Ball State University.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Salt Lake Bees (Angels) infielder Denzer Guzman batted .382/.447/.655 and led the league in average (.382), hits (42), doubles (12), RBI (31), total bases (72) and slugging percentage (.655). He was second in runs (26), third in home runs (six) and sixth in on-base percentage (.447). He recorded 15 multi-hit games and his first two career multi-homer games (May 12 and May 22). His six RBI on May 12 against El Paso set a career high. Guzman, 22, was signed by Los Angeles (AL) as an international free agent out of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021.

Sacramento River Cats (Giants) left-hander Carson Whisenhunt was 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in six starts as he allowed 10 earned runs on 28 hits and 11 walks over 32.0 innings. He led the league in strikeouts (32) and hits allowed per nine innings (7.88) and was second in ERA (2.81) and WHIP (1.22). He was one of two pitchers in the league with over 18.0 innings of work that did not surrender a home run. Whisenhunt, 25, was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Somerset Patriots (Yankees) outfielder Jace Avina batted .339/.429/.679 and led the league in hits (37), runs (29), doubles (11) and total bases (74) and was second in on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.679) and OPS (1.108). He finished third in home runs (eight) and fourth in average (.339), while his 74 total bases tied for the MiLB lead in May. He recorded 10 multi-hit games and hit safely in 14 of the first 15 games in May. Avina, 22, was originally selected by Milwaukee in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Spanish Springs High School in Sparks, Nevada. He was obtained by New York (AL) on November 17, 2023, in exchange for designated hitter Jake Bauers.

Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants) left-hander Joe Whitman went 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 14 hits and five walks while striking out 37 over 28.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (.0.96), strikeouts (37), WHIP (0.68), average against (.146), hits allowed per nine innings (4.5) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.89). He began the month with a 23.0 inning scoreless streak before being tagged with three runs in his final start of the month. Whitman, 24, was selected by San Francisco in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Kent State University.

Southern League (Double-A)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) outfielder Fenwick Trimble batted .303/.345/.541 and led the league in doubles (eight) and total bases (59), while finishing second in hits (33), runs (20) and RBI (21). He finished fifth in home runs (six). He recorded eight multi-hit games and notched a career-high five hits on May 27 at Birmingham. Trimble, 23, was selected by Miami in fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of James Madison University.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) right-hander Karson Milbrandt went 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in five starts as he scattered 16 hits and eight walks over 28.2 innings. He led the league in ERA (0.94), strikeouts (47), WHIP (0.84), average against (.162), hits allowed per nine innings (5.02) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.76). His 47 strikeouts led Minor League Baseball and his 0.94 ERA was third in MiLB. He had a streak of 27 consecutive scoreless innings from

May 2-30. Milbrandt, 22, was selected by Miami in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Liberty High School in Liberty, Missouri.

Texas League (Double-A)

Tulsa Drillers (Dodgers) centerfielder Josue De Paula batted .340/.410/.650 and led the league in hits (35), doubles (14) and total bases (67). He finished second in runs (27), RBI (29), slugging percentage (.650) and OPS (1.060), was third in average (.340) and sixth in home runs (six). He recorded nine multi-hit games and ended the month on a nine-game hitting streak that included his third career two-homer game on May 31. De Paula, 21, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and signed by Los Angeles (NL) as an international free agent on January 15, 2022.

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) left-hander Wei-En Lin went 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in five starts as he allowed six earned runs on 14 hits and four walks over 30.1 innings. He led the league in ERA (1.78), average against (.139), WHIP (0.59) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.15). He led Minor League Baseball in WHIP (0.59) and was second in the minors in average against (.139). He set a career high with 10 strikeouts on May 7 at San Antonio. Lin, 20, was signed by the Athletics as an international free agent out of Taoyuen, Taiwan, on June 4, 2024.

Midwest League (High-A)

Lake County Captains (Guardians) third baseman/second baseman Luke Hill batted .342/.500/.808 and led the league in on-base percentage (.500), slugging percentage (.808) and OPS (1.308). He finished second in home runs (eight), RBI (26) and total bases (59) and was fourth in average (.342). He walked more times (22) than he struck out (20). He was promoted to Double-A Akron on June 2. He posted eight multi-hit games and posted the first two multi-homer games of his career on May 3 against Beloit and May 13 at Dayton. Hill, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins) right-hander Liomar Martinez went 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in five starts as he scattered 15 hits and 15 walks over 23.2 innings while striking out 35. He led qualifying pitchers in average against (.183), hits allowed per nine innings (5.7) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.31). He struck out a career high 12 batters on May 30 against Lake County. Martinez, 20, was signed by Miami as an international free agent out of Sosua, Dominican Republic, on March 18, 2022.

Northwest League (High-A)

Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) outfielder Anthony Scull batted .319/.343/.681 and led the league in home runs (eight), doubles (10), total bases (64) and slugging percentage (.681). He finished third in hits (30) and OPS (1.024) and was fifth in average (.319). He recorded nine multi-hit games, had the first two multi-homer games of his career (May 10 and May 19) and posted a career high four hits May 9 at Spokane. Scull, 22, was signed by Los Angeles (AL) as an international free agent out of Havana, Cuba, on September 6, 2021.

Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) right-hander Nolan Perry went 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA in five starts as he allowed 16 hits and nine walks over 25.0 innings. He led the league in ERA (1.08), strikeouts (40), strikeouts per nine innings (14.4) and was second in average (.186). His 40 strikeouts in May were fourth-most in Minor League Baseball and his month included an 18-inning scoreless streak. Perry, 22, was selected by Toronto in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) first baseman/third baseman Rafe Perich batted .345/.448/.747 and led the league in home runs (10), slugging percentage (.747), OPS (1.195) and total bases (65). He was second in runs (25) and RBI (29) and was fourth in average (.345) and sixth in on-base percentage (.448). He walked more times (15) than he struck out (14). He recorded nine multi-hit games in May, including a pair of career-best four-hit games (May 17 and May 26) which were also his first two multi-homer games as a professional. He was promoted to Double-A Frisco on May 29. Perich, 24, was selected by Texas in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Lehigh University.

Rome Emperors (Braves) right-hander Cade Kuehler went 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs (all on solo home runs) on 14 hits and six walks over 26.1 innings. He struck out 22 and led the league in wins (four), ERA (1.03), WHIP (0.76), average (.0.76) and hits per nine innings (4.78). In consecutive starts against Brooklyn, he allowed one hit and two walks over 12.0 scoreless innings. Kuehler, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

California League (Single-A)

Ontario Tower Buzzers (Dodgers) third baseman Chase Harlan batted .388/.481/.694 and led the league in average (.388) and slugging percentage (.694). He was second in on-base percentage (.481), OPS (1.175) and triples (three), was fourth in total bases (59) and fifth in hits (33). He recorded nine multi-hit games and had his first career four-hit game on May 16 against San Jose. He began the month with a nine-game hitting streak and ended it on an eight-game streak. Harlan, 19, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

San Jose Giants left-hander Braydon Risley went 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA in five appearances (four starts) as he allowed four earned runs on 15 hits and seven walks over 24.1 innings while striking out 23 batters. Risley led the league in ERA (1.48), wins (three), WHIP (0.90), average (.181) and hits per nine innings (5.55). Risley, 21, was selected by San Francisco in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Grayson College in Denison, Texas.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Hickory Crawdads (Rangers) centerfielder Hector Osorio batted .333/.449/.598 and led the league in home runs (six) and slugging percentage (.598). He was second in total bases (52) and OPS (1.047) and was third in average (.333). He finished fourth in hits (29) and RBI (24) and fifth in runs (19) and on-base percentage (.449). He posted nine multi-hit games and reached base safely in 22 of the 24 games. Osorio, 21, was signed by Texas as an international free agent out of Coro, Venezuela, on January 16, 2022.

Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) right-hander Ethan Bagwell went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five starts as he held opponents scoreless for the first 22 innings he pitched in May. He held opponents to a .205 average and walked just six batters over 24.0 innings. In his three no-decisions, he left one game with a lead, his team was no-hit in another and the third was scoreless after two innings before a lengthy rain delay. Bagwell, 20, was selected by Atlanta in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Illinois.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) shortstop/third baseman Jackson Lovich batted .358/.430/.741 and led the league in home runs (eight), RBI (23), slugging percentage (.741), OPS (1.171) and total bases (60). He finished second in average (.358), was third in runs (22) and was fourth in hits (29) and triples (two). He posted eight multi-hit games and began the month with an 11-game hitting streak. He had his first career multi-homer game on May 14 against Dunedin and six days later he homered three times against Clearwater. Lovich, 22, was selected by New York (AL) in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.

Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) right-hander Manuel Genao went 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA in five starts as he allowed nine earned runs on 20 hits and two walks while striking out 29 over 27.1 innings. He led the league in WHIP (0.80), average against (.200), hits allowed per nine innings (6.59) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (14.5). He struck out a career high 10 batters on May 24 against Daytona. Genao, 20, was signed by Miami as an international free agent out of Castanuela, Dominican Republic, on January, 15, 2023.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

ACL Rockies outfielder Cristian Arguelles batted .380/.494/.718 and led the league in triples (four), slugging percentage (.718) and OPS (1.212). He finished second in hits (27), on-base percentage (.494) and total bases (51), was third in average (.380) and fourth in home runs (four) and RBI (20). He recorded nine multi-hit games and his first career multi-homer game on May 30 against the ACL Angels. Arguelles, 18, was signed by Colorado as an international free agent out of Coro, Venezuela, on January 19, 2024.

ACL Angels left-hander Johnny Slawinski went 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA in five starts as he allowed six earned runs on 18 hits over 22.0 innings without walking a batter. He led the league strikeouts (31) and among pitchers with four or more starts, he recorded the best WHIP (0.82) and was the only pitcher in the league with more than 10.2 innings pitched that did not walk a batter. No pitcher in Minor League Baseball struck out more batters without issuing a walk in May. He struck out a career-high 10 batters on May 29 against the ACL Royals. Slawinski, 19, was selected by Los Angeles (AL) in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Johnson High School in Johnson City, Texas.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

FCL Yankees outfielder Wilberson De Pena batted .395/.451/.765 and led the league in average (.395), hits (32), home runs (seven), RBI (32, led the league by 12), slugging percentage (.765) and OPS (1.216). He finished third in doubles (seven) and fourth in on-base percentage (.451). He recorded nine multi-hit games, including a career-high four hits on May 7 against the FCL Phillies, and his first multi-homer game on May 23 against the FCL Phillies. His nine-game hitting streak from May 12-23 also set a career-high. De Pena, 19, was originally signed by Los Angeles (AL) as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2024. He was traded to New York (AL) on July 31, 2025, in exchange for infielder Oswald Peraza.

FCL Yankees right-hander Omar Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five appearances (three starts) as he allowed six earned runs on 14 hits and three walks while striking out 28 over 21.0 innings. He led the league strikeouts (28) and among pitchers with 16.0 or more innings, he led in WHIP (0.81) average against (.179) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.00) and was second in strikeouts per nine innings (12.00) and strikeout to walk ratio (9.33). He allowed just one hit in three of his five outings. Gonzalez, 20, was signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of Aguadulce, Panama, on January 15, 2022.

The Dominican Summer League began play earlier this week.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

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