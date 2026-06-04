Actor Steve Schirippa Coming to PNC Field on July 18

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - We're not sure Quasimodo predicted all this, but we do know that acclaimed actor Steve Schirippa is making a guest appearance at PNC Field on Saturday, July 18. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to announce that the legendary actor who portrayed Bobby Bacala on The Sopranos is destined for a VIP appearance when the RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox.

Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with a Steve Schirippa Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, honoring his iconic character's love of the trains. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M.

In addition to 53 episodes on the HBO hit show, Schirippa appeared in 146 episodes of Blue Bloods and 110 episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager among his numerous credits. He is also a New York Times best-selling author with such titles as A Goomba's Guide to Life and Nicky Duece to his credit, along with co-writing Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos.

The VIP Meet & Greet begins at 5 P.M. in the Geisinger Champions Club. Hear behind-the-scenes stories and some of his goomba life lessons! VIP Meet & Greet tickets include a Premium Infield Box ticket, an autographed photo with Schirippa, and guaranteed bobblehead.

Schirippa will sign autographs on the concourse after the game begins. After the final out, stick around for the best fireworks show in NEPA!

For Steve Schirippa VIP Meet & Greet tickets or more information, please visit swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.