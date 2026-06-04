Jacksonville Alumnus McCambley Makes MLB Debut

Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley became the ninth Jacksonville alumnus in 2026 to make his major league debut when he did so on Wednesday for the Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park.

McCambley came in in the ninth inning with one out. In 0.2 scoreless innings, he struck out Carter Jensen and nine-time All-Star Salvador Perez.

A Mount Pocono, Pa., native, McCambley began 2026 with the Philadelphia Phillies after being selected in the Rule 5 draft this past offseason. In eight appearances during Spring Training, he tossed 7.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with six walks against four strikeouts for a 1.23 ERA. He was returned to the Marlins organization after not making the Phillies' Opening Day roster.

McCambley began the 2026 season with Jacksonville, going 1-1 with a 2.36 ERA, fanning 32 batters in 26.2 innings. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds on May 21 in exchange for outfielder Rece Hinds. After two appearances with Triple-A Louisville, McCambley had his contract selected on Tuesday to join the Reds.

McCambley was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He first spent time in Jacksonville in 2025, making 36 appearances. In 40.2 innings, McCambley allowed 17 runs (15 earned) on 33 hits with 15 walks against 52 strikeouts, helping the Jumbo Shrimp win the Triple-A National Championship.

McCambley is the ninth Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the major leagues during the 2026 season, following infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (March 29, Marlins) and right-handers Matt Pushard (March 29, St. Louis Cardinals) and Josh Ekness (May 3, Marlins), catcher Joe Mack (May 4, Marlins), right-hander William Kempner (May 5, Marlins) and left-handers Dax Fulton (May 6, Marlins), Robby Snelling (May 8, Marlins) and right-hander Josh White (May 31, Marlins). A total of 1,064 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







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