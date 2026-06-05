Jumbo Shrimp "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" Family Movie Night Set for July 25

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's next Publix Family Movie Night with Fun 4 First Coast Kids is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp will screen "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" on the high-definition video board, with admission set for just $1 per person at the gate.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Entry will be at the VyStar Ballpark Main Gate, which is located on W. Georgia Street directly across from Lot P North. The ballpark's concession stands and the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open. The movie screening will begin at 7 p.m.

Movie night attendees are welcome to bring blankets for seating on the field. No chairs will be allowed on the field. However, those wishing to be seated for the movie may sit in seats in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the Jumbo Shrimp " The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" Publix Family Movie Night with Fun 4 First Coast Kids will be located in Lot P.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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