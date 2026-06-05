WooSox Game Information

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Scheduled starting pitchers are LHP Patrick Sandoval for Worcester and RHP Max Scherzer for Buffalo - both on injury rehab assignments. Tonight's game is live on NESN+. Thank you.

JUNE 5th BUFFALO (28-32) at WORCESTER (29-28) 6:05 pm

Buffalo Bisons RHP Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 8.44)

Toronto South - One night after beating Toronto Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease, the Worcester Red Sox will take aim against another legendary Blue Jays pitcher when they face future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in game four of their 6-game series against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) this evening at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. This could actually be the middle game of a 3-game stretch where the WooSox will be opposed by a star Blue Jay on a rehab assignment as RHP Shane Bieber is expected to start for the Bisons here tomorrow afternoon. But next up is the three-time Cy Young Award winning Scherzer in a game that will be televised on NESN+ and on radio on NASH 98.9 FM.

Mad Max Returns - Max Scherzer is slated to throw approximately 60 pitches and go 4 or 5 innings. The 41-year-old Scherzer is a 19-year Major League veteran, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, a two-time World Series Champion, and an eight-time All-Star. He has a career record of 222-120 with a 3.26 ERA in 488 big league games (479 starts) with 3,499 strikeouts in 2,981.2 innings pitched for seven teams...Arizona (2008-09), Detroit (2010-14), Washington (2015-21), the Dodgers (2021), the Mets (2022-23), Texas (2023-24), and Toronto (2025-2026).

Max has been on Toronto's 15-day injured list since April 27 with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. He made a rehab start in Buffalo this past Sunday vs. Lehigh Valley and threw 3 hitless innings allowing 2 walks with 4 strikeouts on 41 pitches (24 for strikes). In 5 starts for the Blue Jays this season, Scherzer is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA - 18.2 IP, 22 H, 20 R, 20 ER, 8 BB, 10 SO.

Max is one of six pitchers to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues...with Detroit in 2013 and Washington in 2016 & 2017. He won the World Series in 2019 with the Nationals and in 2023 with the Texas Rangers. He is an eight-time All-Star selection...2013-2019, 2021.

Scherzer made a rehab start at Polar Park just over a year ago on June 18, 2025 when he faced rehabbing Red Sox righty Tanner Houck. Scherzer, who was on the Toronto injured list with right thumb inflammation at that time, left the game to a Polar Park standing ovation in the bottom of the 5th inning after firing 4.1 shutout innings allowing just 1 hit with 8 strikeouts. The Bisons beat the WooSox, 14-1 that night.

Sandoval Starts Too - LHP Patrick Sandoval will begin his second injury rehab assignment with the WooSox this season as he starts tonight. Sandavol had an injury rehab stint with the WooSox from April 8-20 making two starts before being pulled off rehab and remaining on the Red Sox injured list after experiencing tightness in his bicep.

His two rehab starts for the WooSox came on April 8 vs. Columbus (ND in an 8-5 Sox win) - 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO and on April 14 at Nashville (LP, 9-4) - 2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Patrick most recently threw a 20-pitch live bullpen at Fenway Park prior to Tuesday's Red Sox game vs. Baltimore.

Sandoval, 29, has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2024. He missed all of last season after signing a 2-year contract with the Red Sox on December 23, 2024. In 107 career Major League games (100 starts) all with the Los Angeles Angels, Sandoval is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA with 529 strikeouts in 536 carer big league innings. Originally an 11th round selection of the Houston Astros in 2015 out of Mission Viejo High School in California, Patrick was traded to the Angels for Martin Maldonado in July of 2018. He made his MLB debut in 2019 and spent the next four seasons in the Los Angeles rotation (2020-24) before leaving a start on June 21, 2024 with his injured elbow. He owns MLB's 7th -lowest HR/9 IP ratio since the start of 2022 (0.675).

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Buffalo Bisons

It will be "Peanut Allergy Friendly" Week/Weekend at Polar Park with no peanuts being sold. (Tree nuts will still be served).

Tonight, 6:05 pm Irish Heritage Night with special Irish poster giveaway; post-game performance by Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones prior to "Luck of the Irish" UniBank Fireworks; Natick Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine & Associates; WooSox Scholars Day honoring the Class of 2026; Most Improved Student Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Heart Health Awareness Day; Clara, The Heart of the Commonwealth bobblehead giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by ckSmithSuperior; Holden Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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