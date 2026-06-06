CES, Vázquez Homer in Loss
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (24-37) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (31-30), 4-3, on Friday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk blasted two home runs but could not keep up with Gwinnett's offense.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand stayed hot for the Tides, hitting his 13th home run of the season. It was also his sixth of his previous 18 games, and the third of the road trip.
Luis Vázquez also homered in the game, his second of the series. He was recently activated off the Injured List after recovering from a broken thumb. In his first four games back, he has the two home runs and is hitting .267.
The Vázquez homer cut the Gwinnett lead to one run. But the Stripers went on to score two runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings to put the Tides away 7-2. The Norfolk loss evened the series at 2-2.
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