Norfolk Wins Second Straight After Comeback
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga - The Norfolk Tides (24-36) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (30-30), 4-3, on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk was down 3-0 early, but scored four unanswered runs to defeat the Stripers.
Tommy Pham was the first to score for the Tides, blasting a two-run homer in the fifth inning to put Norfolk down one. It was his second homer of the season, and finished the game 2-for-4 with a walk.
The next inning, Norfolk tied the game up when Luis Vázquez knocked an RBI single. They scored for a third straight inning when Johnathan Rodríguez hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh.
The Tides bullpen would hold the fort, not allowing a run in a combined 3.1 innings. Andrew Magno earned his fourth save of the season, while lowering his season ERA to 0.76.
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