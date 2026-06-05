Stripers Lose Lead Late, Drop Second Straight to Norfolk 4-3
Published on June 4, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (30-30) scored three runs in the first four innings, but the Norfolk Tides (24-36) chipped away and took a lead in the seventh inning on the way to a 4-3 victory on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. Norfolk leads the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett scored first with a second-innning RBI double by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to go ahead 1-0. The Stripers added on in the fourth when Maverick Handley drove in his first two runs as a Striper on a single to right field making it 3-0. A Tommy Pham two-run homer (2) in the fifth cut the lead to 3-2. Norfolk tied it at 3-3 in the next inning on an RBI single from Luis Vasquez. The Tides scored for a third straight frame in the seventh, taking the lead on a Johnathan Rodriguez single that made it 4-3, the final.
Key Contributors: Keirsey Jr. (2-for-4, double, RBI) had two of Gwinnett's seven hits, and Anthony Molina worked through 5.0 innings (4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) in a no-decision. For Norfolk, Pham (2-for-4, homer, RBI) had the lone multi-RBI game.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett has now dropped 10-straight one-run decisions and is 8-17 (.320) in one-run games for the season. Molina's eight strikeouts tied his single-game career high, last reached on May 23, 2025 with Triple-A Albuquerque at Reno.
Next Game (Friday, June 5): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Outdoors Night, presented by the Department of Natural Resources. Join us for a fun night of all things Ag, with special concourse exhibits, interactive experiences, and more. It's also Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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