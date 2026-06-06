Stripers Score Early, Add on Late in 7-2 Win over Norfolk

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (31-30) got a boost from two first-inning home runs and added four runs over their final two at-bats to win 7-2 over the Norfolk Tides (24-37) on Friday night at Gwinnett Field. Brett Wisely and Brewer Hicklen each went deep as the Stripers tied the series at 2-2.

Decisive Plays: After Wisely's solo homer (3) made it 1-0 in the first, Hicklen crushed a two-run shot (9) to center field for an early 3-0 lead. The Tides chipped into the lead with a second-inning solo homer off the bat of Christian Encarnacion-Strand (13). Norfolk got within a run on another solo clout by Luis Vasquez (2) in the fifth. In the seventh, Wisely roped a two-out double to score a pair and extend the Gwinnett lead to 5-2. The Stripers pushed across two more insurance runs in the eighth courtesy of a Jair Camargo RBI double and an error by Norfolk.

Key Contributors: Wisely (2-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) and Hicklen (3-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) drove in five of the seven runs for Gwinnett. JR Ritchie (W, 4-2) worked through 6.0 innings (4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) for his team-leading third quality start. For Norfolk, Encarnacion-Strand (1-for-4, homer, RBI) went deep for the third time in the series.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 11-5 in games decided by more than three runs this year. The Stripers homered twice in an inning for the sixth time this year, first since May 8 at. Norfolk. Wisely's homer was his first since April 30 at Charlotte, while Hicklen's team-leading ninth was his first since May 15 vs. Durham. Rolddy Munoz lowered his ERA to 0.70, the lowest in the International League among pitchers with 20-plus innings.

Next Game (Saturday, June 6): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Braves Country Road Trip, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead (presented by Arrow Exterminators). Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: 6:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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