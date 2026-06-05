Wallner's Three Homers Defeat Indians in St. Paul

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. - Davis Wendzel left the yard for the second time in the series in the first inning, but three home runs from St. Paul Saints outfielder Matt Wallner brought down the Indianapolis Indians, 7-4, on Thursday night at CHS Field.

The Indians (24-36) opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning. Following a double from Dominic Fletcher, Esmerlyn Valdez later singled him home before Wendzel hit his long ball for a 3-0 advantage. St. Paul (32-27) battled right back as Matt Wallner answered with a three-run blast in the bottom half of the frame. Tanner Schobel later brought in a double for a 4-3 Saints lead after one.

Wallner hit a solo shot in the third and St. Paul added another insurance run in the fifth for a 6-3 lead. Rafael Flores Jr. scored on a balk in the seventh frame for Indy's final run. Wallner capped the scoring in the bottom of the seventh with his third homer of the game.

Noah Davis (L, 1-5) started for Indianapolis and allowed six runs (5er) across 5.0 innings. Austin Voth started for St. Paul and gave up three runs across 4.2. Marco Raya (W, 4-4) relieved him retiring all four batters he faced and Trent Baker (S, 2) shut out the Indians across the final 2.0 innings.

The six-game series in St. Paul continues Friday night at 8:07 PM ET. RHP José Urquidy (2-3, 4.78) will take the mound for Indianapolis while RHP Ricky Castro (0-0, 4.32) will start for the Saints.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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