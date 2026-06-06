Iowa Drops Fifth in a Row, Falls to Toledo, 8-4
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-35) lost to the Toledo Mud Hens (29-31) 8-4 on Friday evening at Principal Park.
Toledo jumped in front with three runs in the second inning. Iowa came back to tie the game with a solo home run by Chas McCormick in the second inning and a two-run double by James Triantos to even the score at 3-3.
That didn't last for long, as Toledo scored three runs in the fourth inning to jump back in front. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-3. Iowa scored the final run of the game in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Jonathon Long.
Iowa continues a six game series against Toledo on Saturday with a doubleheader, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:38 p.m. CT, and the second game 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
International League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Memphis Shut out by Louisville to Even Series Friday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Drops Fifth in a Row, Falls to Toledo, 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Montgomery's Blast Lifts Knights to Fourth Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Powerful Bats Pitching Blanks Redbirds 6-0 - Louisville Bats
- Pauley's Late Homer Lifts Jacksonville to Comeback Win over Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Score Early, Add on Late in 7-2 Win over Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Continue Win Streak at DBAP - Durham Bulls
- Pinckney Logs Two Hits, Hassell III Logs RBI Double - Rochester Red Wings
- Petey Is Back on a Gorgeous Friday in Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- WooSox Defeat a Blue Jay Again at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Otto Kemp Goes Deep as Pitching Shuts Down Red Wings to Snap Losing Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Beck, Coleman No Hit Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- CES, Vázquez Homer in Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Scherzer Works in Bisons Loss to Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 5, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Domínguez Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders at Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Project Playhouse at Fifth Third Field - Toledo Mud Hens
- Charlotte Knights vs. Dodgers Affiliate Homestand Preview: June 9-14 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" Family Movie Night Set for July 25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- More Bang: RailRiders Change June 12 to 6:05 Start with Post-Game Fireworks - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sean Keys Promoted from New Hampshire - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 9-14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Star Wars Night Jersey Raffle First Pitch Auction - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 5 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Redbirds Set to Light up the Fourth with Red, White and Boom Weekend - Memphis Redbirds
- Introducing the Capital City Cubs - The Iowa Cubs Newest Alternative Identity - Iowa Cubs
- Six Run Third Carries Nashville to Victory: June 4 Postgame Notes - Nashville Sounds
- Wallner Bashes Three Homers as Saints Win Fifth Straight, 7-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Wallner's Three Homers Defeat Indians in St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.