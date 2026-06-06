Iowa Drops Fifth in a Row, Falls to Toledo, 8-4

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (24-35) lost to the Toledo Mud Hens (29-31) 8-4 on Friday evening at Principal Park.

Toledo jumped in front with three runs in the second inning. Iowa came back to tie the game with a solo home run by Chas McCormick in the second inning and a two-run double by James Triantos to even the score at 3-3.

That didn't last for long, as Toledo scored three runs in the fourth inning to jump back in front. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-3. Iowa scored the final run of the game in the seventh inning on a solo home run from Jonathon Long.

Iowa continues a six game series against Toledo on Saturday with a doubleheader, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:38 p.m. CT, and the second game 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of game one. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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