More Bang: RailRiders Change June 12 to 6:05 Start with Post-Game Fireworks

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced a game time change for their Friday, June 12, contest against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The game, originally scheduled for a 4:05 P.M. first pitch, will now begin at 6:05 P.M. The RailRiders are pleased to add a fireworks show after the final out that night, bringing their season total to 21 post-game pyrotechnic extravaganzas.

Gates will open at 5:00 P.M. on June 12 for a First Responder Friday, presented by Kost Tire & Auto. First responders can receive free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. One hundred complimentary tickets are given out for each Friday home game throughout the season. Visit the First Responder Friday page on the Community tab at swbrailriders.com and fill out the form to request up to four free tickets.

Additionally, area first responders, including police, fire, and EMTs, can show their ID at the PNC Field box office on Friday nights to save $5 per ticket (limited to four tickets per game).

After the game, kids 12 and younger can run the bases.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues a road series at Syracuse through Sunday before returning to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 9, to begin their series with Lehigh Valley. Tickets and complete promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

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