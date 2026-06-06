June 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (24-34) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (28-31)

June 5 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 4.44) vs. RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (2-3, 4.67)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens are set to play the third game of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is set for his eighth start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long is scheduled to start for Toledo.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The Iowa Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game Wednesday by a 10-2 margin to the Toledo Mud Hens... Matt Shaw led the offense with two hits...Iowa was held scoreless until the ninth inning in which Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run, driving in James Triantos ...for the second straight game, a position player for the I-Cubs pitched with Christian Bethancourt tossing 0.2 scoreless innings.

WHO IS PITCHING?: An I-Cubs position player pitched for the third time this season on Wednesday... Casey Opitz has made two outings and Christian Bethancourt made his first appearance...the two have combined for 7.2 innings and a 4.69 ERA (4 ER in 7.2 IP).

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Last night, the I-Cubs and Mud Hens were rained out with the game being made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday...marks the third rainout for Iowa this year, all happening in Des Moines.

THREE PLEASE: B.J. Murray and Owen Miller each tripled Friday night, giving the I-Cubs two triples in the game...they are one of six teams to have at least two triples in a single game in the IL...it marked the first time an I-Cubs team has tallied two triples in a game since Aug. 23, 2022 vs. St. Paul.

BACK-TO-BACK: The Iowa Cubs were involved in a shutout for a second consecutive game on last Thursday night, losing one and winning one...marked the third time the I-Cubs have been blanked this season...in addition it was the first time the I-Cubs have won a shutout and lost a shutout since June 15-17, 2025.

SWIPING BAGS: The Iowa Cubs stole five bases in their win Saturday night, giving them their third game with at least five steals this season, following another five stolen base performance on May 25...the I-Cubs have not had three such games in a season since 2016 and have not had four in a season since data was made available in 2005.

LEAVING THE YARD: The I-Cubs broke their homerless streak Wednesday at six games with Chas McCormick hitting his sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning...it marks the longest homerless streak by the Iowa Cubs since April 10-15, 2025 in which they also did not homer for six games.

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw tallied his first two hits on rehab assignment Wednesday...Shaw has played in 42 games and is batting .242 (23-for-95) with 10 runs, six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI...Shaw was placed on the injured list on May 22 with mid-back tightness.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos tallied three hits with a run, a double a stolen base in Tuesday night's series-opener vs. Justin Verlander ...Triantos' 58 hits and 14 stolen bases are numbers matched by just two other players in the International League.

SPEED KILLS: Iowa Cubs outfielder Justin Dean streak of three straight games with a stolen base came to an end on Sunday...it marks the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Hayden Cantrelle from Sept. 4-6 2025...no Iowa Cub has had a stolen bases streak of four games since James Triantos from Aug. 23-28, 2024.

MILLER TIME: Owen Miller tallied his second four-hit game of the year Saturday night and became the second I-Cub with two such games along with Pedro

Ram í rez ...he is slashing .368/.455/.563 (32-for-87) in 26 May games and has raised his average from .184 to .287 during the month...over this span, Owen ranked among IL leaders in batting average (4th), on-base percentage (9th), OPS (T-9th, 1.018), and hits (T-8th).

SOUP: last Friday's starter Paul Campbell tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in a no decision...in his last three starts, Campbell has posted a 1.80 ERA (3 ER in 15.0 IP) and has allowed nine hits, three walks and has struck out nine.

VERSUS TOLEDO: The I-Cubs and Toledo are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 16-21, 2025 with the Mud Hens winning the series 5-1.







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