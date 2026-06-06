Fedko Blasts Two Home Runs, But Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in 8-3 Loss
Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Players with a multi-homer game are becoming commonplace for the St. Paul Saints. A night after Matt Wallner crushed three long balls it was Kyler Fedko's turn. He smashed two home runs, his third multi-homer game of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Saints had their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians in an 8-3 loss on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 8,652.
Just three batters into the game and the Indians took the lead. Dominic Fletcher led off with a walk and with one out Billy Cook doubled off the glove of a leaping Hendry Mendez at the wall in left, scoring Fletcher making it 1-0.
Shawn Ross led off the second inning for the Indians with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, doubling the lead to 2-0. With one out Mike Jarvis doubled to left and Dominic Fletcher's single to right-center plated Jarvis making it 3-0. Termarr Johnson's sacrifice bunt moved Fletcher to second and Billy Cook made it 4-0 with an RBI single to center.
Fedko got the Saints on the board in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to center, his first of the night and his 12th of the season, making it 4-1.
The first two hitters reached in the fourth for the Indians on back-to-back singles from Fletcher and Johnson. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, an RBI groundout by Esmerlyn Valdez increased the Indians lead to 5-1.
Two more crossed the plate for the Indians in the fifth as they loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Ross, a single from Nick Cimillo, and a bunt single by Jarvis. Back-to-back fielder's choices gave the Indians a 7-1 lead.
Valdez led off the sixth with a homer to left-center, his 11th of the season, increasing the lead to 8-1.
Fedko hit his second of the game leading off the seventh inning with a drive over the left field wall, his team-tying 13th of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-2. Fedko finished the night 2-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.
The tie for the team home run lead didn't last long. Kaelen Culpepper led off the eighth inning with a solo homer to right-center, his 14th of the season, making it 8-3. Culpepper finished the night 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored. He added to his career-high hitting streak of 12 games.
The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 3.50) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96,7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.
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