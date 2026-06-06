Fedko Blasts Two Home Runs, But Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in 8-3 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Players with a multi-homer game are becoming commonplace for the St. Paul Saints. A night after Matt Wallner crushed three long balls it was Kyler Fedko's turn. He smashed two home runs, his third multi-homer game of the season, but it wasn't enough as the Saints had their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians in an 8-3 loss on Friday night at CHS Field in front of 8,652.

Just three batters into the game and the Indians took the lead. Dominic Fletcher led off with a walk and with one out Billy Cook doubled off the glove of a leaping Hendry Mendez at the wall in left, scoring Fletcher making it 1-0.

Shawn Ross led off the second inning for the Indians with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, doubling the lead to 2-0. With one out Mike Jarvis doubled to left and Dominic Fletcher's single to right-center plated Jarvis making it 3-0. Termarr Johnson's sacrifice bunt moved Fletcher to second and Billy Cook made it 4-0 with an RBI single to center.

Fedko got the Saints on the board in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to center, his first of the night and his 12th of the season, making it 4-1.

The first two hitters reached in the fourth for the Indians on back-to-back singles from Fletcher and Johnson. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, an RBI groundout by Esmerlyn Valdez increased the Indians lead to 5-1.

Two more crossed the plate for the Indians in the fifth as they loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Ross, a single from Nick Cimillo, and a bunt single by Jarvis. Back-to-back fielder's choices gave the Indians a 7-1 lead.

Valdez led off the sixth with a homer to left-center, his 11th of the season, increasing the lead to 8-1.

Fedko hit his second of the game leading off the seventh inning with a drive over the left field wall, his team-tying 13th of the season, getting the Saints to within 8-2. Fedko finished the night 2-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

The tie for the team home run lead didn't last long. Kaelen Culpepper led off the eighth inning with a solo homer to right-center, his 14th of the season, making it 8-3. Culpepper finished the night 2-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored. He added to his career-high hitting streak of 12 games.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 3.50) to the mound and the Indians are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96,7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.