Domínguez Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders at Syracuse

Published on June 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Jasson Domínguez is currently scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tonight at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders play the Syracuse Mets beginning at 6:35 P.M.

Domínguez began the season with SWB playing in 24 games and recording 30 hits for a .326 average. He boasted five doubles and three homers while driving in 15 runs. Domínguez was recalled by New York on April 27 as Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the Injured List. In the majors, the switch-hitter took the field for nine games. He had six hits including a home run.

On May 7, Domínguez injured himself while making a catch in left field at Yankee Stadium. New York placed him on the 10-Day Injured List the following day with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent on July 2, 2019 out of the Dominican Republic. He signed for a record $5.1 million. Domínguez made his Major League Debut on September 1, 2023 and homered in his first plate appearance. His six home runs in his first 20 career games are tied for third-most homers by a Yankee alongside RailRiders Manager Shelley Duncan.

Domínguez has played in 158 games with the Yankees for a .245 batting average. He has totaled 17 home runs and 29 steals. Defensively, he has played both center and left field for New York.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on June 9 for a six-game set. For tickets to any RailRiders game or promotional information, please visit www.swbrailriders.com.







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